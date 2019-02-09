The No. 5 Baylor equestrian team won three disciplines to take an 11-8 win over No. 7 Oklahoma State in the opening meet of the spring semester Saturday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.
Sidney Scheckel won most outstanding performer honors in Baylor’s 3-1 win in reining. Rachel Davis won MOP honors as the Bears (5-3, 2-1) grabbed a 4-1 win in equitation on the flat.
Madison Day won MOP for Baylor in a 3-2 win in fences. Oklahoma State (2-5, 1-2) won horsemanship 4-1 but Baylor’s Kaylee Mellott took MOP honors.