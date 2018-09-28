The seventh-ranked Baylor equestrian team strutted its stuff in a dominant 13-3, season-opening victory over Delaware State at the Willis Invitational on Friday afternoon at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.
The tourney opened with fences and reining, with the Bears (1-0) taking a 6-2 lead at the break, going 3-1 in both events.
BU clinched two Most Outstanding Performer honors in the first half with Shannon Hogue’s score of 88 in fences and Carly Salter’s 71 in reining.
Baylor will close out the tournament against Tennessee-Martin at 10 a.m. Saturday and Fresno State at 2 p.m.