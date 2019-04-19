Despite some competitive performances, Baylor’s struggles continued at the National Collegiate Equestrian Association nationals as its remaining three teams were eliminated in events competition Friday.
The No. 6 Bears advanced to the horsemanship semifinals after winning on raw scores after a 2-2 tie with No. 3 Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals.
But in the semifinals, No. 7 TCU eliminated the Bears on raw scores after a 2-2 tie. Jamie Cook and Natalia DeVencenty scored points for the Horned Frogs while Abbi Demel and Kaylee Mellott scored points for the Bears.
TCU will face No. 8 Georgia in the horsemanship finals at 2:25 p.m. Saturday. The Bulldogs shut out No. 12 South Carolina, 4-0, in the semifinals.
Though all the head-to-head matchups were tight, Baylor’s No. 1-ranked reining team dropped a 4-0 decision to No. 8 South Carolina in the quarterfinals.
South Carolina’s Bridgett White, Jordan Scott, Caroline Gute and Madison Thiel beat No. 1 Baylor’s Sydney Scheckel, Carly Salter, Maggie Cincotta and Madaline Callaway.
In the equitation on the flat quarterfinals, No. 2 Baylor and No. 7 South Carolina played to a 2-2 tie, but the Gamecocks advanced on raw scores.
Baylor’s Grace Thiel beat South Carolina’s Lizze Van Der Walde while Baylor’s Rachel Davis beat South Carolina’s Madison Brayman. However, South Carolina’s Grady Lyman beat Baylor’s Shannon Hogue and South Carolina’s Madison Sellman beat Baylor’s Madison Day.
In Thursday’s team quarterfinals, No. 6 Georgia pulled off a 10-6 upset of No. 3 Baylor. The Bulldogs went on to beat No. 2 Texas A&M, 8-7, in the semifinals to advance to the championship round at 8:40 a.m. Saturday against No. 1 Auburn. The Tigers beat No. 4 Oklahoma State, 11-5, in the semifinals.
In reining event semifinals, South Carolina and SMU tied 2-2, but the No. 4 Mustangs advanced to the finals on raw scores. SMU will face Georgia at 3:50 p.m. Saturday after the No. 3 Bulldogs pulled off a 3-1 win over No. 10 Delaware State in the semifinals.
In the equitation over fences semifinals, No. 1 Auburn took a 4-0 win over No. 5 Texas A&M while No. 7 Georgia beat No. 3 SMU, 3-1. Auburn will face Georgia in the finals Saturday at 2:25 p.m.
In the equitation on the flat semifinals, No. 1 Auburn took a 3-0 win over No. 4 SMU and No. 7 South Carolina grabbed a 3-1 win over No. 3 Texas A&M. Auburn will face South Carolina at 4:10 p.m. Saturday.