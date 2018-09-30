Baylor opened the fall equestrian season by sweeping three matches at the Willis Invitational at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.
The No. 7 Bears opened with a 14-2 win over Delaware State on Friday before taking a 13-3 win over Tennessee-Martin and an 11-4 win over No. 8 Fresno State on Saturday to clinch their 10th straight Willis Invitational title.
In the win over Delaware State, four Baylor riders earned most outstanding performer honors, including Shannon Hogue in fences, Carly Salter in reining, Grace Thiel in riding flat riding and Abbi Demel in horsemanship.
In the win over Tennessee-Martin, Baylor's Catherine Moorhead won most outstanding performer in fences and Kacie Scharf in horsemanship.
Against Fresno State, most outstanding performer honors went to Baylor's Rachel Davis in flat riding, Demel in horsemanship, Moorhead in fences and Sydney Sheckel in reining.