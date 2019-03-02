SPRINGTOWN, Texas — The No. 5 Baylor equestrian team grabbed an 11-7 road win over No. 8 TCU to lock up the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 championship meet.
The Bears (7-3, 3-1) will be the No. 1 seed for the fourth time in the last five years in the Big 12 championship meet March 29-30 in Stillwater, Okla.
Baylor and TCU (5-6, 1-3) tied 2-2 in equitation over fences with Baylor’s Catherine Moorhead and Gia Gulino earning points. TCU won 4-1 in horsemanship and took a 6-3 lead at the halfway mark of the meet as Kaylee Mellott earned the lone point for the Bears.
In reining, Baylor took a 3-1 win with Carly Salter, Madaline Callaway and Sydney Scheckel earning points. BU locked it up with a 5-0 win in flat riding behind most outstanding performer Madison Day.
Baylor will conclude its regular season schedule by hosting Texas A&M next Saturday.