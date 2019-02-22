The No. 5 Baylor equestrian team will host No. 7 Georgia at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.
The Bears are 5-3 for the season while Georgia is 3-4. The Bears are coming off an 11-8 win over Oklahoma State two weekends ago.
"The team has a lot of great energy heading into this weekend's meet against Georgia," said Baylor coach Casie Maxwell. "We have been pushing and practicing hard through our tough spring schedule, and I like where we stand at this point. We have great momentum coming off a big win two weeks ago, but we still a lot left to achieve."