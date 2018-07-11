Baylor equestrian hired Laura Brainard as the Western Seat assistant coach. She joins the Bears after spending three seasons at Georgia.
“We are excited to bring Laura back to Texas and onto our staff here at Baylor,” Baylor head coach Casie Maxwell said in a statement. “She has great energy, values and passion for the sport which makes her a great addition to Baylor and our new staff. Laura has a championship background of being a student-athlete and coaching a NCEA program that will be invaluable to our program. She has really made her mark during her time coaching Georgia’s Western student-athletes and I look forward to what she can bring to the table here at Baylor.”
At Georgia, Brainard helped lead the Bulldogs to back-to-back SEC Championships (2017, 2018) and back-to-back NCEA National Championship runner-up finishes (2017, 2018). Her Horsemanship squad finished as the NCEA National Champion Runners-up in 2018 in the inaugural event championship format.
In the 2017-18 season, she helped coach two SEC Riders of the Year.The Bulldogs finished the season 13-1 (5-1 SEC) and the Western squad went 9-1, with Horsemanship posting a 9-1 record and the Reining squad going 8-1-1.
Before joining Georgia in 2015, Brainard was a volunteer assistant coach at Texas A&M. She was a four-year letterwinner with the Aggies, helping lead the Western team to back-to-back national titles (2011, 2012) and the overall team title in 2012. She was an All-SEC Horsemanship rider in 2014 and was named the squad’s MOP rider in Horsemanship in her senior season.