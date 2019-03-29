STILLWATER, Okla. — The No. 4 Baylor equestrian team opened the Big 12 championship with an 11-8 win over No. 7 TCU on Friday at Totusek Arena.
Baylor (8-4) dropped a 3-1 decision in equitation over fences but pulled off a 4-1 win in horsemanship as Marley Mainwaring, Kacie Scharf, Abbi Demel and Katie Davis won points.
The Bears grabbed a 3-2 win in reining as Madaline Callaway, Georgia Smith and Carley Salter won points. Baylor also won 3-2 in flat riding as Shannon Hogue, Caroline Weaver and Grace Thiel won points against third-seeded TCU (6-7).
The top-seeded Bears will try to win their fourth Big 12 title when they face No. 2 seed Oklahoma State at 1 p.m. Saturday.