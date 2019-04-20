No. 1 seed Auburn dominated Hunter Seat competition as it captured its second straight National Collegiate Equestrian Association team national championship with an 8-7 win over No. 6 Georgia on Saturday at the Extraco Events Center.
The Tigers won both equitation over fences and equitation on the flat by 3-1 scores.
In Western riding, the Bulldogs took a 3-1 win in horsemanship and a 2-1 win in reining, but fell just short of the Tigers in overall points. Auburn won its sixth team national title since 2006.
However, Georgia bounced back in the individual events portion of the competition as it won three national titles.
The Bulldogs took a 2-1 win over Auburn in equitation over fences. Georgia and SMU tied 2-2 in reining while Georgia and TCU tied 2-2 in horsemanship, but the Bulldogs won the tie-breaker in both events on raw scores.
Auburn won the events national title in equitation on the flat with a 4-0 decision over South Carolina.