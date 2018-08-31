Baylor sophomore Jeremy Meadows cut through the meadows of the Heart O’Texas Soccer Complex nicely, and picked up his first win of his college career in the process.
Meadows ran to the victory at the season-opening Bear Twilight Invitational, helping the Bears take the team title. Despite a warm night, Meadows completed the 6K course in a time of 18:17.2, five seconds faster than second-place finisher Joseph Meade of Texas State.
Meadows was one of four Baylor runners to earn top 10 finishes on the men’s side, along with Connor Laktasic (fourth, 18:35.3), Matt Henderson (seventh, 18:42) and T.J. Sugg (eighth, 18:43.9). Baylor’s final scoring runner was freshman Cal Johnston, a Midway product, who took 23rd place in a time of 19:10.4, on a course in which he grew up running.
Baylor tallied 43 points to win the title over the other five teams in attendance, followed by Texas State (63), Incarnate Word (65), North Texas (90), TCU (118) and UT-Arlington (125).
In the women’s 4K race, SMU and Baylor waged a tight race for the team title, but the Mustangs claimed the crown behind a pack of four runners finishing in the top nine. SMU’s top two runners, Hannah Miller and Sevenja Ojstersek, went 1-2. SMU scored 38 points to best Baylor, which had 45.
Baylor was led by Alison Andrews-Paul in third with a time of 13:48.2. Brooke Gilmore claimed sixth at 14:07, and freshman Celia Holmes was eighth in her first college race at 14:09.2. Rounding out Baylor’s scorers were Sarah Antrich in 11th (14:26.7) and Lindsay Walton in 16th (14:37.8).
The Bears will be back in action next Friday, competing at the Gerald Richey UTA Invitational in Arlington.