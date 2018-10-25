Could you win a race if you lagged behind the pack for three-quarters of the course, but finished with a flourish?
The Baylor cross country teams want to find out.
It happens in other sports, why can’t it happen in cross country? Neither Baylor’s men nor the women have fulfilled their own expectations to this point of the season, but they get to erase the white board and start all over again on Friday at the Big 12 Championships in Ames, Iowa.
“This is when it matters,” Baylor associate coach Jon Capron said. “To use basketball as an example, if your lead up to the Big 12 tournament didn’t get you into the Big Dance, then your shot is the Big 12 tournament. This is sort of our tournament for the Big 12, and then sort of going on to regionals from there. We can garner a lot of confidence going into the regional meet if we can put it together at the conference meet. And I believe we can, and I think they believe that we can, on both sides.”
The Baylor women finished fifth and the men sixth at last year’s Big 12 meet in Round Rock, Texas. Connor Laktasic, a sophomore for the men’s team from Albuquerque, N.M., said that he knows nobody is expecting anything from the Bears, and that fact is motivating in itself.
“Personally, I think we need to finish a lot better than the rankings show,” Laktasic said. “We’ve had kind of a rougher season, losing guys to sicknesses and injuries, so that’s affected us. But I think the goal is to run a lot better than the rankings show.”
If they were all kayaking the Brazos River, the Baylor women would find themselves in the same boat as the men. The Bears sent two runners to the NCAA meet last year as individual qualifiers in Anna West and Lindsey Bradley, but West transferred to Michigan and Bradley has been sidelined by an injury.
In their absence, the Bears have been OK, but not quite up to their own high standards.
“We’ve definitely had a season that hasn’t met our expectations so far,” said Allison Andrews-Paul, a junior from New Zealand. “But the nice thing about it is that we know our best is ahead of us, because we’ve been putting some really good work in. Unfortunately, it hasn’t shown on the courses, but we know this is our chance to prove that we are a really good team this year.”
Baylor has challenged itself against some of the top teams in the country already this year, so the level of competition shouldn’t cause any jelly legs for the Bears. At the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational in late September, the BU men finished 11th and the women took 17th in some crowded, well-heeled fields. The women also competed at the NCAA Pre-National meet, finishing 33rd against many of the top-ranked teams in the nation.
Capron said that the smaller field of runners at the Big 12 meet will offer a nice change of pace.
“We’ve struggled a little bit with the larger field sizes the rest of this year, and I think being able to kind of say, ladies, we need to be able to beat this team, guys, this is the team that we’re going to beat,” Capron said. “I think that’s going to make all the difference in the world for us.”
The Iowa State Cross Country Course, one of the few on-campus cross country venues in the country, will host the meet. Baylor’s runners called it a “fast course,” and as such they’re looking to get out quickly and try to set a hot pace.
“We’re still waiting to hit on all cylinders, really,” Capron said. “Excited for the opportunity, excited to go up there and test ourselves against the Big 12 Conference. I think it’s going to be a good race.”
The women’s 6,000-meter race will start at 10 a.m. Friday, while the men’s 8,000-meter race follows at 11. The all-conference runners will be recognized following the races. Iowa State will be looking to sweep the men’s and women’s team titles for the second straight year.
Baylor’s next meet after the Big 12 Championships will be the South Central Regional Championships Nov. 9 in College Station.