They’ve rested their legs from competition, but the Baylor cross country teams haven’t used their three-week layoff to sit around on the couch.
The Bears will return to action on Friday at the Notre Dame-hosted Joe Piane Invitational in Notre Dame, Ind.
“We’ve had a pretty good training block that’s been a little bit of a grind,” associate head coach Jon Capron said. “They are excited to not be training. I think once they get a sniff of fall, they are going to feel pretty good about their fitness. I don’t know the full forecast, but I know it’s going to be cooler than here. We’re just excited to get somebody else to race other than ourselves, and just ready to compete.”
Aaliyah Miller will add some depth to the BU women, as she’ll compete in cross country for the first time since the 2016 Big 12 Championships.
The BU women will compete in the Blue Division 5K, which gets started at noon Central, while the men will run in the Gold Division 5-mile, which starts at 3 p.m.