NOTRE DAME, Ind. – In their first action in three weeks, the Baylor cross country teams had to shake off some rust, as neither the BU men nor the women were able to push toward the front of the pack.
The Baylor women finished 17th out of 19 teams, while the men were 11th out of 11 in their division.
“We just need to do better all around,” associate head coach Jon Capron said. “If you’re a little off, it shows very quickly in a race of this caliber. It just wasn’t our day today.”
Allison Andrews-Paul did record a career-best 5K time in leading the BU women. She completed the race in 17:58.05, finishing 63rd overall.
For the Baylor men, sophomore T.J. Sugg raced to 20th overall, clocking 25:13.66 on the five-mile course.
Baylor will next compete Oct. 13, as the men will run at the Arturo Barrios Invitational at Texas A&M while the women will travel to Pre-Nationals in Madison, Wis.