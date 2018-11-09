COLLEGE STATION — Their season won’t continue, but the Baylor women’s cross country team finished the year on a positive note, associate head coach Jon Capron said on Friday.
The Baylor women outpaced their regional ranking by finishing seventh at the NCAA South Central Regional meet at a rainy Dale Watts Cross Country Course. Baylor was ranked 13th in the region entering the meet.
Baylor, meanwhile, finished 20th in the 24-team field in the 10K men’s race.
Junior Allison Andrews-Paul carried a top-20 pace through much of the women’s 6K race, before slowing to 33rd, with a time of 21:49.2.
Brooke Gilmore (48th), Sarah Antrich (51st), Lindsay Walton (57th), and Celia Holmes (72nd) were the remaining scoring runners for Baylor.
In the men’s race, Connor Laktasic led the way for BU in 70th place with a time of 33:47.1.
Arkansas and Texas finished 1-2 in the team standings in both races to advance on to the NCAA meet.