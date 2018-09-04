The Big 12 named Baylor’s Jeremy Meadows as its Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.
Meadows won the season-opening Bear Twilight Invitational at the Heart O’Texas Soccer Complex, completing the 6,000-kilometer course in a time of 18:17.2. It was the first college win for the sophomore from Monument, Colo.
“I’m excited for Jeremy to be recognized,” Baylor associate head coach Jon Capron said. “He has made a great amount of progress within the last year, and this was a great step forward. He has the ability to be very good. Hopefully this is just the beginning.”
Meadows and the Bears are back in action Friday at the Gerald Richey UTA Invitational in Arlington.