Baylor has promoted Jon Capron to be associate head coach of Baylor’s cross country team.
Capron has been an assistant cross country/track coach for the past 14 years. He will take over coaching responsibilities with the women’s cross country team after previously handling the men’s team since 2005.
Capron said he was “honored” to be given more responsibility. “I love recruiting to this team and this school because I know what role it played and continues to play in my life,” he said.
Capron was a distance runner at Baylor, earning All-Big 12 honors in 2001 and ’02 in the 1,000 meters. He also ran on BU relay teams that set school records in the 4x1,500 and 4x800.
Todd Harbour will retain the title of head cross country coach in addition to his track and field head coaching duties, but will handle more of the oversight of the programs while Capron handles more of the coaching side.