The Baylor cross country teams will diverge on two separate trails on Saturday, as the women’s team competes at the NCAA Pre-Nationals in Madison, Wis., while the men’s team and another group of the BU women venture to College Station to run in the inaugural Arturo Barrios Invitational.
The Baylor women will challenge themselves against a stellar field in the Pre-National Meet, with 20 of the top 30-ranked teams in the nation in attendance. Baylor’s traveling squad consists of Allison Andrews-Paul, Celia Holmes, Saran Antrich, Brooke Gilmore, Gabby Satterlee, Mazie Larsen and Lindsay Walton.
They’ll compete in the women’s “Cardinal” division, a 6,000-meter race starting at 10 a.m.
Meanwhile, the Baylor men will compete against several Big 12 rivals, along with some strong SEC and other Texas college programs in College Station. Running for the Bears in the 8,000-meter men’s race at 9 a.m. will be Seth Brown, Matt Henderson, Henry Huff, Cal Johnston, Jeff Kirwin, Connor Laktasic, J.B. Sandlund, and TJ Sugg.
Nine other members of the BU women’s squad that didn’t make the trip to Wisconsin will also compete at A&M at 9:45 a.m.