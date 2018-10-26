AMES, Iowa — Looking for a breakthrough performance, the Baylor men’s and women’s cross country teams will have to keep looking, as they finished near the back of the pack in the team standings at Friday’s Big 12 Championships.
The BU men finished eighth overall in a nine-team field, while the women placed ninth in their 10-team race. Iowa State swept the team titles for the second straight year, this time achieving the double on its home course.
Brooke Gilmore, a sophomore from Belton, topped Baylor with a 36th-place finish, clocking in at 21:35.7 on the 6,000-meter course. Allison Andrews-Paul was the only other Bear to tally a top-50 showing, coming in 46th, though Baylor coach Jon Capron noted that six of his women’s runners posted personal-best times.
“The result wasn’t what we wanted, obviously, but there really were some positives,” Capron said.
In the men’s 8,000-meter race, Connor Laktasic was 34th to pace Baylor in a time of 25:29.3. Teammate T.J. Sugg followed right behind in 35th.
Baylor’s next action will come at the NCAA South Central Regional Championships on Nov. 9 in College Station.