Baylor cross country revealed its eight-meet schedule for the 2018 season on Tuesday, a slate that the Bears hope end with multiple qualifiers for the NCAA Championships in Madison, Wis.
Baylor opens its season with the Bear Twilight Invitational for the 16th straight year. The meet is slated for Aug. 31 at the Heart of Texas Soccer Complex.
The Bears also have road meets at UT-Arlington on Sept. 7, Notre Dame on Sept. 28, and Texas A&M on Oct. 13. Also on Oct. 13, a split-squad group of the team will tune up for the NCAA meet with the Pre-National Invitational in Madison.
The Big 12 Championships are scheduled for Oct. 26 in Ames, Iowa, and the NCAA South Central Regional will be held in College Station on Nov. 9.