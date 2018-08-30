A new day is dawning for the Baylor cross country program – in more ways than one.
Jon Capron, who has served as an assistant to Todd Harbour for the past 15 years, has taken over as associate head coach. That means Capron is handling more of the day-to-day coaching duties with BU’s runners, while Harbour oversees the big-picture stuff.
Additionally, Capron has some fresh local flavor to work with among his runners, as the BU women should benefit from the arrival of former Live Oak record-setter Celia Holmes while the men added former Midway standout Cal Johnston.
“I don’t want to say they’re over-performing, because they’re right where I want them and expected them to be,” Capron said of those particular freshmen. “But, it’s a tall order to jump straight onto a collegiate team and be in the hunt. And they are right there.”
Baylor will hit the ground running with Friday’s Bear Twilight Invitational at the Heart O’Texas Soccer Complex. Both of BU’s local freshmen, Johnston and Holmes, have competed on the course before, so they’re thankful for that familiarity.
And yet the butterflies will still be dancing and floating big-time when they toe the line for their first college meet.
“There’s always nervousness before a race, but yeah, especially the first college meet, the nerves are a little more up than usual,” said Johnston, who added that he has competed on the HOT Soccer course since he was 12, as Midway used it as its home turf.
Added Holmes, “Coming from a private school, my class size was 21, it’s definitely bigger than anything I’ve ever run before. I’m mostly just coming in excited to get to race against incredible competition and getting pushed by the girls on the team. It’s all pretty new to me, but I’m very excited.”
Holmes will add depth to a BU women’s squad that sent two individuals to the NCAA meet last year in Anna West and Lindsey Bradley. And the Bears will take all the help they’ll get, as Bradley is dealing with an injury and West transferred to Michigan along with Devin Meyrer of the men’s team.
However, Capron likes what he’s seen out of the likes of Alison Andrews-Paul, a junior from New Zealand, and Brooke Gilmore, a sophomore from Belton.
“Brooke’s been really impressive, but she showed us that all last year,” Capron said. “She’s kind of just right back where she started. I’m really excited about that. And then Alison Andrews-Paul came back from summer in really good shape and is in really good cross-country form. She’s been in great track shape before, but the cross shape has been a little more elusive to her. So, I’m really excited to see what she can do on the grass this year.”
Other key returners for the women include junior Gabby Satterlee, who won’t run in the season-opening meet, and redshirt sophomore Aaliyah Miller, who won the Big 12 title in the 800 last track season.
On the men’s side, the Bears will certainly miss Meyrer, a two-time all-region performer. In fact, Baylor’s top four runners from last year’s regional meet have all graduated or departed.
That opens up running room for the young colts, and there are several who Capron thinks are primed for big years.
“I’ve got two sophomores that have taken a huge step from last year,” Capron said. “They were impressive to just be in the mix last year. But Jeremy Meadows and Connor Laktasic have really looked good at practice. And it’s up to some of those upperclass guys to kind of tell them to wait in line.”
Capron singled out senior Henry Huff and junior Matt Henderson as those upperclass leaders to watch.
Prior to this year, Capron only had to concern himself with Baylor’s men. But Harbour has released the reins and let “Coach Cap” – as he’s known around Clyde Hart Stadium – do his own thing.
“I couldn’t be more excited,” Capron said. “It definitely spreads out the people I’m worried about. I had about 15 to worry about, now I’ve got 35, and 20 of them being ladies, which changes the dynamic considerably. But they’ve been great, they’ve adapted really quickly. I haven’t changed much, which that was kind of the goal.”