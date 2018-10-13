Baylor competed in two events Saturday as a warm-up to the Big 12 meet. The men and women competed in the Arturo Barrios Invitational in College Station, while the women’s team competed in the Pre-Nationals in Madison, Wisconsin. The women finished 33rd in the Pre-Nationals, while the women in College Station placed 21st and the men finished in 24th.
Thirty-five teams competed in Madison, and associate head coach Joe Capron said the huge field was a big thing to adjust to for the new kids on the team. “That’s a big race,” he said, “and it requires you to put yourself in pretty quickly. If you don’t, you’re out in the back and will never see it again.”
Capron said the Arturo Barrios race was also a hard race for Baylor’s women. “We were missing the people that they usually work off of,” he said.
Baylor’s next meet is the 2018 Big 12 Conference Championships in Ames, Iowa, on October, 26.