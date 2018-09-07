ARLINGTON – Helped along by a pack mentality from her teammates, Baylor’s Allison Andrews-Paul slingshotted her way into the lead and picked up the win at the Gerald Richey UTA Invitational at Lynn Creek Park Friday.
Andrews-Paul, a junior from New Zealand, clocked a career-best 5K time of 18:08.7 in notching the win. Her performance highlighted a dominant day for the BU women, who had the top 10 finishers in the meet and finished with a perfect score of 15 points in the team race.
UT-Arlington, Arlington Baptist and Texas Wesleyan also competed at the meet.
“We held (Andrews-Paul) back a little bit again but told the whole pack to move a little bit as a group to push the front for the first mile,” associate head coach Jon Capron said. “We packed up really nice the first mile and used that as a launching point, and Alison was able to move the last two miles and really did a good job.”
Brooke Gilmore (18:47.4), Gabby Satterlee (18:47.6), Sarah Antrich (18:48.1), and Celia Holmes (19:01.3) completed the scoring for Baylor.
In the men’s race, Jeremy Meadows paced the Bears for the second straight race. He finished third in a time of 15:38.4 after taking first at BU’s home meet last weekend. Connor Laktasic finished fifth (15:57.2), TJ Sugg placed sixth (16:02.5), Matt Henderson finished ninth (16:12.4), and Cal Johnston rounded out the Baylor scoring with an 11th-place finish (16:14.7). The Bears totaled 29 points to place second, just behind UTA’s tally of 26.
James nets game-winner for BU soccer vs. Arizona State, 1-0
TUCSON, Ariz. – Julie James hooked in a game-winning goal in the second half to propel the Baylor soccer team over Arizona State, 1-0, on Friday afternoon at Arizona’s Mulcahy Stadium.
It was the seventh game-winning goal in the career of the senior James.
Despite leading 12-5 in shots, 8-3 in shots on goal, and a season-high 11-2 in corner kicks, the Bears (5-2) couldn’t find traction until the second half, finally breaking through in the 59th minute.
Arizona State dropped to 2-2 with the loss.
Baylor will next play tournament host Arizona at 4 p.m. Central on Sunday.
Jewell Loyd scores 23, Storm beat Mystics 89-76 in Game 1
SEATTLE — Jewell Loyd made 9 of 12 shots and scored 23 points, league MVP Breanna Stewart added 20 points, and the Seattle Storm beat the Washington Mystics 89-76 in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Friday night.
The first WNBA Finals game in Seattle in eight years was a dominant performance by the home team, led by the guard who watched most of the fourth quarter of Seattle’s Game 5 win over Phoenix in the semifinals.
Instead of sulking, Loyd became the leader of an efficient offensive performance from the top team in the league during the regular season. Loyd scored 10 straight points during the second quarter when Seattle took control thanks to a 16-4 run, and combined with Stewart to score 20 of Seattle’s first 22 points of the third quarter. Seattle led by as many as 27 in the third quarter and 26 early in the fourth quarter, rolling to the easy victory.
Seattle shot 53 percent, outscored Washington 46-28 in the paint and had 21 assists on 33 field goals. Sue Bird, the hero of Game 5, scored just four points, but her points weren’t needed on this night. Natasha Howard added 17 points making 7 of 8 shots.
Game 2 is Sunday.
Washington first Finals game in franchise history was mostly forgettable. Elena Delle Donne and Kristi Toliver both struggled shooting. Ariel Atkins led the Mystics with 23 points, but no other Washington player scored more than Natasha Cloud’s 11 points.
Still dealing with a bone bruise in her left knee that forced her to miss one game of the semifinals, Delle Donne was 4 of 11, finishing with 10 points and didn’t play the fourth quarter. Toliver scored just five points on 2 of 11 shooting, continuing to be either really hot or very cold with her shot in the postseason.
Washington was averaging 86 points in the playoffs, but were held to their lowest point total since
Seattle led by 16 at halftime and yet was able to build the lead with minimal contributions from Stewart and Bird offensively. Stewart didn’t make a field goal for the first 15 minutes. Bird had one field goal and three assists in the first half. The Storm didn’t make a 3-pointer until Sami Whitcomb’s corner 3 nearly halfway through the second quarter.