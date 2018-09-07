ARLINGTON — Helped along by a pack mentality from her teammates, Baylor’s Allison Andrews-Paul slingshotted her way into the lead and picked up the win at the Gerald Richey UTA Invitational at Lynn Creek Park Friday.
Andrews-Paul, a junior from New Zealand, clocked a career-best 5K time of 18:08.7 in notching the win. Her performance highlighted a dominant day for the BU women, who had the top 10 finishers in the meet and finished with a perfect score of 15 points in the team race.
UT-Arlington, Arlington Baptist and Texas Wesleyan also competed at the meet.
“We held (Andrews-Paul) back a little bit again but told the whole pack to move a little bit as a group to push the front for the first mile,” associate head coach Jon Capron said. “We packed up really nice the first mile and used that as a launching point, and Alison was able to move the last two miles and really did a good job.”
Brooke Gilmore (18:47.4), Gabby Satterlee (18:47.6), Sarah Antrich (18:48.1), and Celia Holmes (19:01.3) completed the scoring for Baylor.
In the men’s race, Jeremy Meadows paced the Bears for the second straight race. He finished third in a time of 15:38.4 after taking first at BU’s home meet last weekend. Connor Laktasic finished fifth (15:57.2), TJ Sugg placed sixth (16:02.5), Matt Henderson finished ninth (16:12.4), and Cal Johnston rounded out the Baylor scoring with an 11th-place finish (16:14.7). The Bears totaled 29 points to place second, just behind UTA’s tally of 26.