The looks on their faces said it all.
When Baylor’s name popped up in the very first bracket reveal during Monday’s NCAA tournament selection show, the players were noticeably stunned. At first, because they didn’t have to wait long at all to hear their name called. And secondly, because they were headed to Los Angeles as the No. 2 seed in a regional hosted by No. 1 national seed UCLA.
But the looks of shock and wonder gave way to smiles soon enough. As the reality of the pairing settled in, the feeling for the Bears seemed to be – OK, then. Bring it on.
“I think when we saw that on the screen it was not a shock but we were thinking, we’re one of the better 2 seeds,” said senior second baseman Josh Bissonette, a Southern California native. “And to see us going to the No. 1 overall team in the country, obviously we’re going to be like, ‘What the? That’s weird.’
“But baseball is a crazy game. Anyone can win at any moment, and if we just go in with a lot of energy and just trusting in our abilities, we’re going to like our success.”
Baylor (34-17), which finished second in the Big 12 during the regular season, will open up NCAA play against third-seeded Loyola Marymount (32-23) at 3 p.m. Central on Friday at UCLA’s Jackie Robinson Stadium. Friday’s other game pits the No. 1 seed Bruins against fourth-seeded Omaha at 11 a.m. Central.
This marks Baylor’s third straight NCAA regional appearance, and the second year in a row that the NCAA sent the Bears to California. Last year, Baylor was the No. 2 seed in the Palo Alto Regional hosted by No. 2 national seed Stanford, where the Bears went 1-2.
“What’s great is, and I tell our guys this all the time, you’re going to have to go through the best teams in the country to get to Omaha,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “I’m comfortable with where we’re going, our pitching staff, the teams we’re going to be playing, are all going to be very good. Loyola just won their conference tournament. UCLA, obviously, No. 1 team in the country. So, I know we’re going to have our work cut out for us. But at the same time, I’m really excited about our guys being able to go out and see a different part of the country and play against some different teams.”
Many of Baylor’s veteran players have played at UCLA before, as the Bears took on the Bruins in Los Angeles in February of last season, dropping two of three. That gives them some familiarity with both the setting and the opponent, so they’re not exactly flying blind.
“We actually went out to UCLA last year, so it’s not going to be any different for them,” Rodriguez said. “And going to Stanford last year in the regional. I think just the location sometimes can make it a little nerve-wracking. But since we’ve been to these locations and on the West coast, I don’t think it’s going to be that big of a difference-maker, where sometimes it can be.”
One of the lessons Baylor has learned from its recent NCAA regional appearances is the importance of the opening game. The Bears dropped their tournament opener last year to Cal State Fullerton and lost to Texas A&M at the Houston Regional the year before in the first game. They understand that in order to make it through a regional, it helps to set the right tone, and to avoid falling into the loser’s bracket right off the bat.
“It’s crucial. It’s like the Big 12 tournament,” senior centerfielder Richard Cunningham said. “You’ve got to go win the first one, one, to get confidence and to get the mojo going, but two, you never want to fight out of the loser’s bracket.
“It takes an insane amount of pitching, and an insane amount of things to go your way when you’re coming out of the loser’s bracket, so when you go to a regional you might as well play three instead of having to go 4-1 or 3-1 or whatever it might be whenever you lose a game.”
Loyola Marymount should offer a stiff test. The Lions are coming off a West Coast Conference tournament title, and if they trot Codie Paiva out to the mound, he should make Baylor’s hitters work. Paiva, a 6-foot-5 right-hander, is the reigning WCC Pitcher of the Year and owns a 7-5 record with a 1.71 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 95 innings on the season.
Then of course there’s UCLA (47-8), one of the top national championship contenders. Talk about pitching. The Bruins boast the nation’s No. 1 team ERA (2.59), led by junior right-handers Ryan Garcia (9-0, 1.42 ERA) and Jack Ralston (11-0, 2.43).
Hey, nobody ever said making it to Super Regional (or beyond) would be easy.
“These are the best 64 teams in the country. UCLA has the best of the best, and if we’re going to make it to Omaha we’ve got to go through them,” Baylor catcher Shea Langeliers said.
Cunningham called the state of California “this team’s second home,” and it’s a fair label. Rodriguez spent 12 seasons as the head coach at Pepperdine, his alma mater. Pitching coach Jon Strauss played at Long Beach State, and had coaching stints at Loyola Marymount, San Jose State and Pepperdine. The Baylor roster features eight players who grew up and played their high school ball in California – including three-fourths of the starting infield in Bissonette, Davis Wendzel and Chase Wehsener.
“Rod and the staff being California natives, and so much of the guys being from California, it’s going to be a blast going back there,” Cunningham said. “We’re looking forward to it, because not only did we play there last year but we’ve got guys with three years of regional experience now. This is not something new to us. So I’m excited to see what unfolds.”