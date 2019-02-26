When the Baylor baseball team starts scaling fences, it’s pretty hard to catch.
Baylor’s Davion Downey and Davis Wendzel smacked two home runs apiece, and the 16th-ranked Bears rallied past Dallas Baptist, 10-4, on a cool, misty Tuesday night at Baylor Ballpark. With the win, the Bears (8-0) stay unbeaten on the season.
Facing arguably the most talented team it’s seen on the young season, Baylor had to come from behind a couple of times to add this one to the win column. Trailing 3-2 entering the bottom of the sixth, Downey reached out and pulverized the offering from DBU’s Kragen Kechely, sending the ball sailing some 394 feet over the right-field wall for a leadoff, game-tying home run.
Later in the inning, BU freshman catcher Kyle Harper drove home the go-ahead run when he blooped an RBI single in between three converging fielders in shallow center. Harper has filled in admirably for the injured Shea Langeliers, as he’s hitting .421 in six games, including five starts.
In the seventh, Wendzel curled a solo homer over the left-field wall for a bit of insurance for the Bears, pushing the score to 5-3.
That run seemed like it would come in handy, as the Patriots (5-3) delivered a pair of hits off BU reliever Luke Boyd in the eighth, including Luke Bandy’s RBI single that cut the gap to 5-4.
No matter – Baylor still had another hitting eruption in its tank. The Bears busted out for five runs in the bottom of the eighth, thanks to six hits. Richard Cunningham had a two-run single up the middle to make the score 7-4. Two batters later, Wendzel sent his second round-tripper of the game over the wall in left-center. That two-run job tied him for the team home run lead with Downey and Cole Haring with two.
But that lead lasted mere minutes, as Downey followed Wendzel with his third home run of the year (and second of the game).
The visiting Patriots struck right away, scoring two runs in the first inning off BU freshman starter Paul Dickens. The first three batters of the game reached base, as Blayne Jones banged a leadoff double, Evan Sandmann followed with an RBI triple, and then Jimmy Glowenke reached base on a Dickens throwing error that allowed Sandmann to come home from third.
The score remained 2-0, DBU, until the bottom of the fourth. With one out and two runners on base, Chase Wehsener stroked an RBI single through the left side of the infield off Patriots right-hander Parker Towns. Andy Thomas, making his first appearance of the year for the Bears after missing the team’s first seven games due to illness, added a sacrifice fly to tie the score at 2-2.
Downey went 3-for-3 on the night with the two homers, three runs scored and two RBIs. Wendzel, Cunningham, Haring, Wehsener and Harper ripped two hits apiece. More than two weeks into the season, Wendzel is hitting a sizzling .516 on the year.
This marks the fourth straight game that Baylor has scored 10 or more runs.
Ryan Leckich (2-0) picked up the win for BU, giving up four hits and one run in two innings of relief. Kechely (0-1) was tagged with the loss for the Patriots.
Next up for Baylor is the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children Houston College Classic this weekend at Minute Maid Park. The Bears will play three in-state rivals in three days – Texas A&M on Friday, Rice on Saturday and Texas State on Sunday.