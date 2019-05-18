Baylor fans don’t normally root for TCU, but that unusual circumstance arose on Saturday night.
After the Bears’ final game of their series with Oklahoma State was washed out, Baylor needed a TCU victory over No. 9 Texas Tech to move ahead of the Red Raiders for the Big 12 title by winning percentage.
However, Texas Tech seized the opportunity in front of it with an 8-4 win over the Frogs. It’s the fourth career Big 12 title for the Red Raiders (36-15, 16-8) and the third in the past four years, as they also won in 1997, 2016 and 2017.
Baylor, which held the league lead entering the final weekend, finishes second and was denied in its bid to win its first conference title since 2012.
Thunderstorms in the Stillwater area forced the cancellation of the regular-season finale between Baylor and Oklahoma State on Saturday. A Big 12 rule states that any conference series that starts on a Thursday must end on Saturday (similarly, a series that starts on Friday must end on Sunday), so a postponement wasn’t in the cards.
Also, a Baylor official said that the field at OSU’s Allie P. Reynolds Stadium was so unplayable that waiting out the rain on Saturday wasn’t a viable option, either.
The Bears dropped the first two games of the series to finish the regular season with a 33-15 overall record and a 14-8 mark in the Big 12. (Baylor had another conference game with Texas canceled by rain.) That gave the Bears a .636 winning percentage in Big 12 play.
The Bears will open up play in the Big 12 tournament at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City on Wednesday. They’ll find out their game time on Sunday, but the options are 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Baylor is the defending Big 12 tournament champion.