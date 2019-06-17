Baylor’s Kyle Hill was named as a first-team All-American by the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings, while catcher Shea Langeliers and third baseman Davis Wendzel made the ABCA/Rawlings third team.
The three players named to the team were the most in program history. They’re also the Bears’ first ABCA All-Americans since 2012, when catcher Josh Ludy made the second team and pitcher Josh Turley was a third-team pick. Hill is the first ABCA first-team All-American for Baylor since David Murphy in 2003.
Hill was brilliant in his senior season, which marked his first year as closer after serving in a setup role in 2018. He closed his career with a scoreless inning streak of 32.2 dating back to the 2018 season, finishing 2019 with a season ERA of 0.00. He also led Baylor in both wins and saves with six and seven, respectively.
The Seattle Mariners drafted the right-hander in the 10th round of the MLB Draft, and he made his professional debut on Sunday for the Class A West Virginia Power of the South Atlantic League. He gave up two hits and one run in his first outing.
Langeliers was a first-team All-Big 12 and All-Midwest Region catcher for the Bears, hitting .308 with 10 home runs and 42 RBIs. He did not have an error in 393 chances behind the plate and threw out 56 percent of attempted base steals (14 of 25).
The Atlanta Braves took Langeliers with the No. 9 overall selection, and he agreed to a contract reportedly worth $4 million.
Wendzel hit .367 his junior year, including .404 in Big 12 play, on his way to winning Big 12 Co-Player of the Year honors. He also had 19 doubles, 42 RBIs and a career-best 11 stolen bases. The Texas Rangers picked Wendzel with the No. 41 pick overall.