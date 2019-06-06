Three Baylor athletes have been named Big 12 Spring Scholar-Athletes of the Year, the conference announced Thursday. Senior pitcher Kyle Hill won the honor for baseball, junior Colin Kober for men’s golf, and senior Jimmy Bendeck for men’s tennis.
Hill had a 3.45 GPA as a finance major. He did not surrender a run in 29.1 innings this year, and was a 10th-round pick of the Seattle Mariners in the MLB Draft.
Kober recorded a perfect 4.0 GPA as an accounting major. He held a 73.86 stroke average across 28 rounds, including 12 rounds of par or better.
Bendeck recorded a 3.91 GPA as a senior finance, entrepreneurship and corporate innovation major. He was an All-American in doubles with teammate Sven Lah.
Other spring honorees by the Big 12 included TCU’s Hayden Springer, who shared the men’s golf honor with Kober, TCU’s Annika Clark (women’s golf), Kansas State’s Molly Ross and Oklahoma’s Louise Kuehster (co-rowing winners), Iowa State’s Sami Williams (softball), Oklahoma State’s Katarina Stresnakova (women’s tennis), Kansas State’s Brett Neelly (men’s track) and Kansas State’s Ranae McKenzie (women’s track).