Well, 2019 couldn’t have started much better for the McLennan Community College Highlassies.
Thanks to the way they finished.
MCC’s Kada McHenry hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 41 seconds left in regulation, and the Highlassies went on to pull out a 78-70 overtime win over Paris on Wednesday night at the McLennan Classic.
MCC (9-3) trailed much of the game, but wouldn’t relent easily. The Highlassies tied things up on McHenry’s big trey, and actually took a 61-59 lead on KeeKee Nowlin’s layup with 18 seconds remaining before Paris tied things up on its final possession.
That sent the game to OT, and MCC closed strong. Nowlin led the way with 20 points and Desirae Devine added 12. The ’Lassies will play again at 7 p.m. Thursday against Angelina.
First Pitch Luncheon on tap
Tickets are on sale for the 20th annual First Pitch Luncheon, which will be held Jan. 17 at the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium.
The Texas Rangers will provide this year’s featured speakers for the event, through their traveling winter caravan.
Baylor baseball coach Steve Rodriguez and softball coach Glenn Moore, along with McLennan Community College’s Mitch Thompson and Chris Berry, will provide season previews of their team. Also, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame Award will be presented to a Central Texan who has contributed greatly to the advancement of baseball and/or softball in the area.
To purchase tickets, visit wacochamber.com.
Baylor’s Krupit named to USA training team
Baylor infielder Kassidy Krupit was one of 20 players chosen for the 2019 USA Softball Junior Women’s National Training Team.
Krupit participated in a three-day selection camp to make the training team, and will compete in select tournaments before the final 17-member roster for the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Under-19 Women’s Softball World Cup team is finalized.
Krupit will be a freshman for the Bears this season after starring at Lambert High School in Suwanee, Ga.
Tulowitzki agrees to 1-year deal with Yankees
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees have obtained a low-cost infield replacement, agreeing to a one-year contract with shortstop Troy Tulowitzki for the major league minimum $555,000, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement, first reported by ESPN, is subject to a successful physical.
Tulowitzki idolized retired Yankees captain Derek Jeter and has worn No. 2 in his honor. A five-time All-Star who turned 34 in October, Tulowitzki has not played in the major leagues since July 2017 and was released by the Toronto Blue Jays last month. He was limited to 66 games in 2017 because of a hamstring and right ankle injury. The ankle required surgery last spring and he missed the entire season.
Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow on Oct. 17 and is not expected to return until summer. New York also has been talking with Manny Machado, one of the top available free agents. Tulowitzki could slot in at shortstop, allowing Gleyber Torres to remain at second and Miguel Andujar to stay at third.
Pro wrestling legend ‘Mean Gene’ Okerlund dies
MINNEAPOLIS — Eugene “Mean Gene” Okerlund, whose deadpan interviews of pro wrestling superstars like “Macho Man” Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior and Hulk Hogan made him a ringside fixture in his own right, has died. He was 76.
World Wrestling Entertainment announced Okerlund’s death on its website Wednesday. Okerlund’s son, Tor Okerlund, told The Associated Press that his father died early Wednesday at a hospital in Sarasota, Florida, near his home in Osprey, Florida, with his wife, Jeanne, by his side.
Tor Okerlund said his father, who had undergone three kidney transplants, fell a few weeks ago “and it just kind of went from bad to worse.”
Former wrestler and ex-Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, who wrestled as “The Body,” dubbed Okerlund “Mean Gene.”
Ventura told the Minneapolis Star Tribune on Wednesday that in an interview he “laughingly called him ‘the Mean Gene Hot Air Machine,’ and the ‘Mean Gene’ stuck.”
Ventura called Okerlund “the best at what he did, the best straight man interviewer in wrestling history.”