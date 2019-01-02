Tickets are on sale for the 20th annual First Pitch Luncheon, which will be held Jan. 17 at the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium.
The Texas Rangers will provide this year’s featured speakers for the event, through their traveling winter caravan.
Baylor baseball coach Steve Rodriguez and softball coach Glenn Moore, along with McLennan Community College’s Mitch Thompson and Chris Berry, will provide season previews of their team. Also, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame Award will be presented to a Central Texan who has contributed greatly to the advancement of baseball and/or softball in the area.
To purchase tickets, visit wacochamber.com.