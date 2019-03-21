He’s been described by some as the most Texan guy on the entire Baylor baseball team. Which is kind of weird when you think about it, since Davis Wendzel grew up in California.
But Wendzel doesn’t shy away from the label. On the contrary, he embraces it.
In many ways, Baylor’s resident beard-wearing, mullet-flaunting, doubles-bashing, fervent outdoors enthusiast is the epitome of the old saying, “I wasn’t born in Texas, but I got here as fast as I could.”
“That’s one of the many reasons I came out here, because I didn’t fit in as well in California,” Wendzel said. “I came out here because I love to hunt and fish, and I know a lot of guys on the team do, but I just have a big passion for it.”
Whether he’s a Californian or actually a true-blue Texan doesn’t really matter. In the opinion of Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez, Wendzel has demonstrated himself as “one of the best hitters in the country” in his junior year for the Bears.
The numbers certainly lend credence to Rodriguez’s take. Wendzel has hit safely in 17 of 19 games this year, and even after taking an 0-for-5 bagel at the dish on Tuesday against Sam Houston State, he’s still hitting a team-best .387. That batting average ranks third in the Big 12. He has also scored 19 runs, belted three home runs, driven in 18, owns a .613 slugging percentage, and is a perfect 8-for-8 on stolen bases.
Oh, and just for good measure, Wendzel has played errorless ball at third base, where he has started every game for the Bears.
“Every year I strive to be better in every aspect, not just hitting, not just getting faster, stronger,” Wendzel said. “I work on defense just as much as I work on offense. That’s why I play a good third base, because I work at it. Not just because I’m naturally gifted. I’m not any more naturally gifted than a lot of these guys out here. But I just work hard, and I love this game. So it’s fun for me.”
Growing up in California, Wendzel couldn’t get enough of the great outdoors. That included playing all manner of sports. He tried his hand at football and basketball in addition to the diamond, but gave up both by the time he reached high school to focus on his baseball dream.
“I remember I was the quarterback of our football team, and the coach said, ‘Hey, you can’t be missing our practices for baseball games. You have to choose,’” Wendzel said. “So I was like, ‘All right, see ya.’”
In high school, Wendzel occupied nearly every position on the diamond at one point or another. One of his teammates at JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., was Royce Lewis, who went on to be named California’s Gatorade Player of the Year and become the No. 1 pick of the 2017 Major League Draft by the Minnesota Twins.
Since Lewis was “a freak athlete” – Wendzel’s description – he manned the hot corner while Wendzel mostly handled first base.
Attending a private Catholic high school came with certain rules, which Wendzel tried to follow. But even as a teenager, his inner Sasquatch was dying to get out. If you look out onto the Baylor field today, there is no mistaking which one is Wendzel. He’s the only one sporting a true past-his-shoulders mullet haircut, and he completes the look with a shaggy, Duck Dynasty-like beard.
In high school, that look wouldn’t really mesh with the dress code, even though Wendzel skirted around the edges.
“I was still trying to get away with the mullet,” Wendzel said. “The beginning of my senior year, I had it growing out pretty long. They were like, ‘You can’t have that.’ So I had to cut it, but then I grew it out for the rest of my senior year, probably the second half. We started playing baseball, we were doing real well, and they didn’t make me cut it or anything. For my graduation, I had to put it up in my cap so it looked like I had short hair.”
The beard, however, didn’t really start taking its full shape until last year, Wendzel’s sophomore season at Baylor. Wendzel said he couldn’t really grow one until then. Fortunately for Wendzel, Rodriguez doesn’t hold the Bears to the same strict follicle standards as Catholic school.
“He doesn’t mind it. He just says as long as it looks presentable, and I guess he thinks this is presentable,” Wendzel said, smiling.
During the recruiting process, Wendzel mostly targeted out-of-state schools, in his quest to get out of California. He had scholarship offers from the likes of Purdue and Columbia, but had his heart set on something in Texas. “Just because my dad had done some work here and I got to see how cool Texas was,” Wendzel said.
Rodriguez and BU assistant Jon Strauss invited Wendzel to a camp in August of 2015, just a couple of months after they’d been hired. Wendzel remembered that he’d basically shut down after a long summer of playing, but he came out for the camp anyway.
“I came out and took probably the worst round of (batting practice) I’d ever taken in my life,” Wendzel said. “Just terrible. Then we got into the game and I hit two triples and two singles in one game … and they offered me after that.”
Wendzel came to Waco with the goal of trying to start right away as a freshman. He indeed landed a starting spot at first base in his very first collegiate game. However, that assignment turned out to be a short-term gig.
“I didn’t have a great game, and Aaron Dodson, who ended up having a great year that year, I was facing lefties and he was facing righties because that year he had just switched to lefty,” Wendzel said. “I remember he hit a home run off this righty after I got pulled. I was like, ‘Well, there goes my shot at playing again.’”
But he didn’t stay nailed to the bench for long. He continued to get his opportunity against left-handed pitching, and then moved into left field once an injury led to a vacancy in that spot. Eventually, he settled at third, where he’s been a fixture ever since.
Wendzel batted .301 with eight home runs and 30 RBIs that freshman year of 2017, then improved to a .310 average, eight bombs and 49 RBIs last year. Following the season, the Boston Red Sox selected him in the 37th round of the June MLB Draft, because Wendzel was draft-eligible as a sophomore, having turned 21 a couple of weeks beforehand.
Signing a pro contract is Wendzel’s eventual endgame. But last summer it really didn’t even enter his mind.
“There was thought (about signing) more early in the season,” Wendzel said. “A lot of teams were talking about where I would go, but it was going to have to take something special to get me out of here, because I really love this place and I love my teammates and the coaches. So it was going to take something special to get me to leave this place.
“Towards the end we just started seeing that it just wasn’t going to happen for what I wanted. That was fine. The Red Sox ended up drafting me real late just as a courtesy pick. No money was brought up, they just said, ‘Hey, we’re looking forward to seeing you next year.’ It was awesome to see that. But I’m glad I came back.”
His Baylor coaches and teammates are plenty glad he came back, too. What would outfielder Cole Haring have done without his most willing hunting and fishing partner?
On the field, Wendzel has become more reliable than the playing of “Deep in the Heart of Texas” in the sixth inning at Baylor Ballpark. He’s been so routinely good that his teammates have come to expect the transplanted Texan to roll out of bed and bang out a couple of hits with his eyes closed.
“It’s great having that consistent guy in the 3-hole that just absolutely bashes pitches over and over again,” said junior Andy Thomas. “He has an oh-fer day and everyone’s like, ‘What’s going on?’ It’s weird. But no, it’s been good for the team.”
Rodriguez has praised Wendzel’s mature approach to the game this season. The coach has enjoyed seeing how the slugger hasn’t tried to swing for the fences every time up, how he has adjusted to different pitches in at-bats. It’s the classic “not trying to do too much” cliché’ – and it’s working for him.
So, maybe he’s got a little laid-back Californian in him, after all.
“He doesn’t try to go outside his comfort zone,” Rodriguez said. “He’s just trying to hit the ball hard, and then after that he just lets that take control of itself. But I think that’s one of the biggest things is he realizes there’s only certain things that he has control over. And I’m proud of the fact that he’s accepted those. And he’s kind of getting after it pretty hard. He’s one of the most impressive players in college baseball right now.”
Bear Facts: Andy Thomas won the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger of the Week Award for his prolific effort at the plate last week. The junior from Murrieta, Calif., went 8-for-14 (.571), capped off by a 5-for-5 effort with four doubles in a Sunday win over Cal Poly. … West Virginia, Baylor’s opponent this weekend in the Big 12 series opener, may be the most aggressive team on the basepaths in the conference. The Mountaineers have stolen a Big 12-best 49 bags in 59 attempts. “Luckily, we have Shea (Langeliers) back, so hopefully we can neutralize those behind the plate,” Rodriguez said.