LUBBOCK – A series that started with such promise for Baylor ended with an abrupt bump.
No. 16 Texas Tech hammered Baylor starter Blake Helton for nine runs in the first two innings, and popped the No. 19 Bears, 13-3, in a seven-inning, run-rule finale on Saturday at Dan Law Field.
The Bears won Thursday’s opener in a dramatic, 11-inning contest, and then Friday’s game was equally tight. They never actually trailed in either of the first two games until the bottom of the ninth of Game 2, when Texas Tech’s Cody Masters produced a walk-off single for the win.
But in the finale, the Red Raiders (25-13, 8-7) snatched a firm stranglehold from the get-go and never let it go. Helton gave up three hits and four runs in the opening inning, including a three-run home run from Big 12 RBI leader Cameron Warren, as the Bears (26-12, 9-5) fell behind, 4-0.
Helton’s struggles continued in the second inning. The freshman from Lake Travis gave up four straight hits to open the inning, the cruelest blow coming on Dylan Neuse’s grand slam home run over the left-field wall. Then Helton committed an error to allow the fifth batter of the inning to reach base, and left the game thereafter without recording an out in the second inning.
His ERA shot up from 2.08 coming into the day to 7.23 by the end of it.
The deficit was just too much for Baylor to overcome. The Bears cut the gap to 9-2 in the third inning on Davis Wendzel’s two-run home run off Tech starter Caleb Kilian. Tech came back with a single run in the fourth on an RBI double from the hot-hitting Warren.
In the top of the seventh, Baylor got to within 10-3 on Nick Loftin’s sacrifice fly that scored Davion Downey. But Braxton Fulford and Neuse both banged home runs in the bottom of the inning to reach the run-rule on this travel day.
Wendzel and Shea Langeliers each went 2-for-3, accounting for half of Baylor’s eight hits. For the weekend, Wendzel went 6-for-13 (.462) with two home runs and five RBIs, and is now hitting .392 on the season and has tied Cole Haring for the team lead in homers with eight.
Neuse obviously had a noisy day for the hot-hitting Red Raiders, going 2-for-3 with three runs scored, two homers and six RBIs.
Kilian (6-2) picked up the win for Tech. The junior right-hander scattered eight hits over six innings and struck out five while not walking a batter. The loss for Helton dropped his record to 1-2.
With the defeat, Baylor falls to second in the Big 12 standings, a win behind Oklahoma State. The Bears will be back at Baylor Ballpark on Tuesday to play Stephen F. Austin before heading to Fort Worth for a series with TCU next weekend.
BIG 12 BASEBALL No. 25 West Virginia 1, Kansas 0; WVU 4, KU 3
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – West Virginia ace Alek Manoah could start in the sequel to “The Untouchables.”
The Mountaineer pitcher turned in another powerful performance, striking out 15 and throwing a three-hit shutout in a 1-0 win over the Jayhawks in Saturday’s first game. It was the third straight game of double-digit strikeouts for Manoah (6-2), and the second game in a row that he’s registered 15 strikeouts, as he also tallied that many last week against Texas Tech.
West Virginia (24-13, 8-6) needed all those zeroes from Manoah, as the Mountaineers didn’t score until the bottom of the ninth. But Marques Inman finally came through with a walk-off solo home run for the win.
Then, in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader, Brandon White scored from third on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 11th, sending the Mountaineers to a second win, 4-3. They’ll complete the series on the Sunday.
Oklahoma 2, Minnesota 1
MINNEAPOLIS – The Sooners got solid pitching from starter Nathan Wiles and relievers Wyatt Olds, Ledgend Smith and Jason Ruffcorn in silencing the Gophers in a nonconference game.
Tyler Hardman drove in both runs for Oklahoma (26-14), on a bases-loaded walk in the third and an RBI double in the fifth.
Oklahoma State 11, No. 20 Texas 10
STILLWATER, Okla. – The home team always bats last if they’re behind, and that was a definite advantage for the Cowboys.
After the Longhorns went up 10-9 in the top of the ninth, OSU came back with two in the bottom of the inning to sneak away with the win. OSU scored the tying run when Noah Sifrit dashed home from third on a wild pitch by UT’s Mason Bryant. Two batters later, Andrew Navigato gave the Cowboys the walk-off victory with a clean single to center.
OSU (25-13, 10-5) moved ahead of Baylor in the win column to take over first in the Big 12 standings. The Bears have played one less game due to a rainout in the Texas series.
The Longhorns dropped to 24-18 overall and 5-9 in the conference.