LAWRENCE, Kan. – Long balls and the superb starting pitching of Paul Dickens and Jimmy Winston proved to be the right formula for Baylor in its first Big 12 road series.
The Bears blasted five homers while Dickens and Winston shut down Kansas’ offense to roll to 8-2 and 8-0 wins Saturday at Hoglund Ballpark.
Richard Cunningham lifted a pair of homers and Cole Haring, Davis Wendzel and Nick Loftin hit one apiece as the Bears (20-6, 5-0) extended their winning streak to seven games. The Bears will try to finish off the three-game sweep of the Jayhawks (14-12, 0-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday.
“We had a lot of baserunners and when you put the ball in play good things will happen,” said Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez in his postgame radio interview. “I really thought our guys were focused out there.”
The Bears delivered plenty of offensive support for Dickens and Winston. In Baylor’s 8-2 opening win, Dickens (3-1) allowed two hits, two walks and two earned runs in six innings. Winston (3-0) dominated in the Bears’ 8-0 nightcap win by limiting the Jayhawks to three hits and two walks while striking out five in seven innings.
“They did a phenomenal job,” Rodriguez said. “Paul threw some amazing pitches and Jimmy was great out there.”
In the opener, Baylor overcame Kansas’ 2-1 lead with a seven-run seventh inning.
The Jayhawks took the lead with Blaine Ray’s two-run homer in the fifth. But Wendzel and Andy Thomas opened the seventh with singles before Shea Langeliers reached on a bunt single to load the bases.
With one out, Haring blasted a grand slam off Blake Goldsberry (2-3) over the right-centerfield fence to give the Bears a 5-2 lead. It was Haring’s team-high sixth homer of the season.
Baylor didn’t stop there as Goldsberry walked Josh Bissonette before Chase Wehsener singled off Stone Parker. Cunningham brought them both in with a three-run homer over the right-centerfield fence to push Baylor’s lead to 8-2.
In the nightcap, Wendzel quickly gave the Bears the lead by blasting a solo homer in the first inning off Ryan Cyr (2-3). The Bears picked up another run in the third when Wendzel doubled and scored on Loftin’s single.
Baylor opened up a 3-0 lead in the fifth when Cunningham drilled a shot over the right-field fence for his fourth homer of the season. In the seventh, Wehsener singled before Loftin powered a two-run homer over the center-field fence to push Baylor’s lead to 5-0.
The Bears picked up three more runs in the ninth as Wehsener tripled and Loftin and Thomas ripped run-scoring doubles and Cunningham hit a run-scoring single.