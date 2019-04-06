In a day filled with storms, collisions and an ejection, the Baylor baseball team couldn’t survive without a blemish.
After being shut out for the first five innings, eighth-ranked Texas awakened in a raucous way. The Longhorns busted out in the late innings to erase a five-run deficit and steal an 8-6 win over the Big 12-leading Bears on Saturday at Baylor Ballpark, evening the series at a game apiece.
Baylor’s bullpen issued five walks and coughed up four runs – and the lead – a deviation from its trend of preserving the lead it inherits.
“Our bullpen has been unbelievable for 30-plus games now,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “They had a bad outing, they’re well aware of it. It’s like pointing at the elephant in the room. I can’t be upset with them, because they’ve saved our butt so many times.
“When they have a bad outing, it seems like the world’s going to end, but that’s part of baseball and part of what we do. The biggest thing is, they learn from it, continue to grow and make some adjustments.”
The game started two hours and 45 minutes late due to thunderstorms in the area. It also featured several injury delays, including a scary moment in the seventh inning when home plate umpire Doyle Sooter was taken away on a stretcher after being struck in the face with a foul ball. The ball knocked Sooter’s mask off his head, and BU catcher Shea Langeliers caught Sooter from falling backward on the turf. Trainers attended to the woozy umpire before he was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Hospital. His condition was not known immediately after the game.
“When I saw Shea actually putting some energy into holding him up, I knew it wasn’t good,” said Rodriguez, who raced out of the dugout to help attend to Sooter. “He’s a really good umpire and a very good man, and I hope everything is OK with him. I tell you what, he took it right off the head, and it’s miserable to see that, He was trying to get up and continue and we were like, ‘No, that’s not going to happen.’”
In the eighth inning, the new home plate ump John Brammer ejected Rodriguez after the coach came out of the dugout to debate a strike-three call against Josh Bissonette. With runners on second and third and two outs, Bissonette tried to hold up on a pitch from UT reliever Tristan Stevens, but was rung up for strike three. Rodriguez immediately left the dugout to talk to Brammer, and was tossed shortly thereafter.
“He thought he went, I thought he didn’t. Pretty simple,” Rodriguez said.
Texas (21-13 overall, 4-4 Big 12) trailed 5-4 entering the seventh, but BU reliever Jacob Ashkinos worked himself into a jam with walks, and the Longhorns made him pay. After Ashkinos walked two batters and hit another to load the bases, UT’s Tate Shaw smacked one into right field for a two-run, go-ahead single.
Texas added another run later in the inning when Daniel Caruso hit UT’s Lance Ford with a pitch while the bases were loaded, following the injury delay to attend to Sooter. That made the score 7-5, Longhorns.
“(Our bullpen) did their best. Just too many walks, too many free bases,” said BU third baseman Davis Wendzel. “A good team will take advantage, and they did.”
The Longhorns tacked on an insurance run in the ninth on Ford’s line-nuzzling RBI double off BU closer Kyle Hill.
Baylor (22-8, 6-2) got a run back in the bottom of the ninth when Chase Wehsener scored from third base on a wild pitch. But the Bears couldn’t replicate their walk-off magic from the series opener on Friday, and UT took the win when Kamron Fields fanned Wendzel for the final out. Fields picked up the save, his third of the season.
“It’s two really good teams competing, and they’re going all out,” Rodriguez said. “My gosh, their guys are slamming into walls and running into guys, and our guys making plays up against the wall. What an amazing – if you want to watch great college baseball, this is it. They’re getting great pitching, hitting. So if you’re a fan of the game, it must’ve been pretty exciting for the past few days. That’s exactly what we’re all about, and we’re going to continue to go about doing that.”
The Bears needed no time at all to get adjusted to Texas pitcher Blair Henley. They came out swinging, as the first four hitters of the game shredded hits en route to a 3-0 lead. With Nick Loftin aboard, Richard Cunningham pulverized a gapper to the wall in left-center that UT’s Duke Ellis valiantly chased, but to no avail as the centerfielder collided with the wall while Cunningham scampered around with an RBI triple. Wendzel added an RBI single, and the Bears scored another on a Longhorn throwing error.
Baylor’s outfielders engaged in some highway robbery, as both Cole Haring and Davion Downey stole extra-base hits away from the Longhorns with warning track web gems. Haring did his best Spiderman impression by taking a potential solo home run away from UT’s Austin Todd in the top of the third. Todd tattooed the ball to left, but Haring timed his jump perfectly and plucked the ball at the top of the wall.
Then in the fourth, Downey seemed to get twisted around while backpedaling on a long fly to right from UT’s Tate Shaw before hauling the ball in while crashing into the wall.
But in the sixth, Todd ensured that the thievery would end by depositing the ball well over the fence where the BU outfielders couldn’t nab it. His two-run shot broke up Paul Dickens’ shutout bid, and sparked a four-run outburst from the Longhorns in the inning.
UT starter Blair Henley managed to last seven innings, and ended up picking the win thanks to the Longhorn rally in the seventh. Henley improved to 5-1, while Ashkinos fell to 0-2 with the loss. Dickens opened with five shutout innings, but gave up four runs in the sixth, and took a no-decision when the bullpen lost the lead. The left-hander struck out five and walked two.
Baylor actually outhit Texas on the day, 12-9, and three BU batters finished with three-hit days – Wendzel, Andy Thomas and Wehsener.
The rubber match in the series is set for 3:35 p.m. Sunday. Hayden Kettler (2-2, 4.24 ERA) will take the bump for the Bears, who will be looking to make it three conference series wins in the first three weekends, while Texas will counter with right-hander Coy Cobb (0-2, 3.16).