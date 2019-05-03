It was supposed to be “Texas Country Night” at Baylor Ballpark, but Mother Nature interfered and took over DJ duties, calling for such gems as Milli Vanilli’s “Blame it on the Rain” and Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Who’ll Stop the Rain.”
Thunderstorms in the area interrupted the No. 16 Bears’ series opener with Kansas State on Friday night. After a 56-minute delay that followed the fifth inning, the teams resumed play, only to stop again an inning later. They’ll pick up the game from that point, with one out in the bottom of the sixth and the teams tied at 3-3, at 2:05 p.m. Saturday.
The second game of the series will follow the completion of the first.
It’s a big series for the Bears (30-12 overall, 12-5 Big 12), as it marks the last home series of the year. They lead the Big 12 and are also in the running for a host berth in the NCAA tournament.
Baylor opened with some atypical sloppiness in the field, falling into a three-run hole. Paul Dickens generated some weak contact off KSU’s second batter of the game Will Brennan, but the pitcher skipped his throw to first into the dirt, and Brennan reached safely. Two batters later, an error by Josh Bissonette put another runner on base.
That proved costly when Dickens hung a pitch to K-State’s five-hole hitter Terrence Spurlin. The sophomore first baseman cranked the ball deep over the left-field wall for a three-run home run, with all three runs being unearned.
Baylor scratched back for a run in the bottom of the first. Richard Cunningham displayed his trademark hustle in legging out a one-out infield single. Two batters later, Andy Thomas dumped a Texas Leaguer into shallow left for an RBI single.
The starting pitchers settled into a rocking rhythm after that opening inning. Following the Spurlin home run, Dickens retired seven K-State batters in a row. Wildcats freshman Griffin Hassall showed himself to be equally effective, working out of a jam with two runners in scoring position in the second before retiring the side in order in both the third and fourth innings.
In the fifth, however, Nick Loftin brought the thunder. Or maybe it was the lightning. Cole Weaver led off the inning by tagging an 0-2 offering from Hassall into left field for a single. Hassall struck out the next hitter, but then Loftin leaned into one, depositing the ball over the wall in left for a two-run, game-tying homer.
Right after that heavenly rocket, home plate umpire Chris Coskey called for a stoppage due to lightning in the area. After a delay of nearly an hour, the teams resumed action, with both sending new pitchers to the mound – Eric Torres for K-State and Ryan Leckich for the Bears.
Leckich gave up an infield single to the first batter he faced in K-State’s Zach Kokoska. But that baserunner was promptly erased when BU first baseman Chase Wehsener snared a liner off the bat of Spurlin, the next batter, then stepped on the first-base bag to double off Kokoska for the unassisted double play.
One fan in the stands celebrated the play by singing the “Da-da-da, da-da-da” SportsCenter theme song.
In the bottom of the sixth, Baylor got something cooking, as Cole Haring and Davion Downey both stroked one-out singles off of Torres. However, that would prove to be the last hit of the night (though, likely, not the game), as the umpires signaled for another stoppage due to another incoming storm. Shortly thereafter, the officials and coaches made the decision to call the game for the night and pick it up on Saturday.