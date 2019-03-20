HUNTSVILLE – Despite twice rallying from three-run holes, the Baylor baseball team couldn’t overcome Sam Houston State, falling, 8-7, Tuesday night at Don Sanders Stadium.
Baylor (13-6) came back from holes of 4-1 and 7-4 to tie the game. But after the Bears tied the game in the eighth on Nick Loftin’s two-run single, the Bearkats (13-5) staged a rally of their own in the bottom of the inning. Gavin Johnson belted a triple for Sam Houston, then scored on Reese Johnson’s groundout.
Daniel Caruso (1-1), one of six pitchers to see action for the Bears, took the loss, recording only one out before turning the game over to Kyle Hill. Reliever Dominic Robinson (1-0) picked up the win for the Bearkats.
Richard Cunningham homered in the fifth for BU, his second on the season. Shea Langeliers went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. But BU’s three-hole hitter Davis Wendzel had a rare off night at the plate, going 0-for-5 to see an eight-game hitting streak snapped.
The game was Baylor’s first true road contest of the year. The Bears will return home to open up Big 12 play with West Virginia starting Friday. The first 1,000 fans in attendance on Friday will receive a replica 2018 Big 12 tournament championship ring.