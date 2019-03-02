HOUSTON — Southpaws have made the Baylor bats turn south this weekend.
Rice’s Evan Kravetz opened with three perfect innings to set the tone, and while the 16th-ranked Bears threatened, they couldn’t complete the rally in falling to the Owls, 6-3, at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic Saturday at Minute Maid Park.
It’s the second straight loss for Baylor (8-2) after the 8-0 start to the season, as the Bears opened the Classic with a 5-2 loss to Texas A&M on Friday night. Kravetz and reliever Kendal Jefferies teamed up for 12 strikeouts of the Bears, who have drawn just one walk in their two losses in Houston. On the flip side, Baylor’s four pitchers on Saturday combined for eight free passes to Rice batters.
After scuffling against A&M’s John Doxakis on Friday night, the Bears had to take the box against another strong left-hander in Rice’s Kravetz. The 6-foot-8 Owls senior looked like the second coming of Randy Johnson in the first three innings, retiring the Baylor lineup in order while striking out four.
Baylor starter Tyler Thomas, meanwhile, couldn’t get through the third. After a perfect first inning, Thomas surrendered a leadoff walk to Justin Collins in the second. Then senior leftfielder Alex Dunlap pulverized a Thomas fastball left over the plate and sent it into the Crawford Boxes in Minute Maid’s left-field porch for a two-run home run.
Thomas couldn’t get his breaking ball over for strikes, and Rice jumped all over his fastball. The Owls opened the second inning with Bradley Gneiting drawing a walk and Braden Comeaux slapping a double that hugged the left-field line.
That spelled the end of Thomas’s outing, as Paul Dickens entered for the Bears. Dickens nearly escaped the inning, as he retired the first two hitters on an infield ground ball where shortstop Nick Loftin cut down Gneiting on the baserunner’s late-breaking sprint toward home, followed by a strikeout. But Dominic DiCaprio bounced a two-out single up the middle to push the score to 3-0, Owls.
The Owls (4-7) padded their cushion to 5-0 in the fourth. Designated hitter Rodrigo Duluc designated Dickens’ first offering for assignment in the bleachers and a solo home run. Three batters later, Trei Cruz – the grandson of former Houston Astros great Jose Cruz and son of former Rice All-American Jose Cruz Jr. – delivered an RBI single for the second run of the inning.
The Bears finally broke through against Kravetz in the fourth, the pitcher’s second time through the lineup. Richard Cunningham got the three-run rally started by crushing a deep fly to right-center that bounced on the warning track and up against the fence while Cunningham scooted around for a leadoff triple.
Cunningham promptly scored on Nick Loftin’s sacrifice fly. Later, following a Davion Downey walk and a Chase Wehsener single, Ryan Bertelsman smoked a soaring fly ball to left field. The ball came down just to the right of the wall out there, as Rice’s Dunlap made an ill-fated dive, and it rattled around for a two-run triple, Baylor’s second three-bagger of the inning. Suddenly, it was a game again, as Baylor trailed only 5-3.
However, Kravetz (1-1) weathered that inning and came back nearly as dominant as he’d been before. He continued to fill up the strike zone, giving up just two baserunners over the next three innings while fanning five more batters. Then Jefferies entered with two outs in the seventh, and nailed down the final seven outs of the game for the save, his first of the season.
Baylor’s hitters – who took a .375 team batting average into the weekend – went down in order in five of the nine innings. Davis Wendzel went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts to go hitless for the first time in the 2019 season. Loftin had two of the team’s six hits.
Thomas (0-1) suffered the loss, giving up three runs in two innings while striking out two and walking four. The sophomore’s ERA shot up to 7.27 on the season.
Baylor will try to salvage the weekend with a win when it faces Texas State (7-3) at 11 a.m. on Sunday. The Bobcats have won both of their games at Minute Maid, beating Rice, 1-0, on Friday, before coming back with a 9-4 victory over Houston on Saturday.