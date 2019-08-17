Three months into his final college season, Alex Phillips wasn’t feeling it.
He was a “mental midget,” as he terms it now. He lacked confidence, and as a result wasn’t getting the results he wanted.
“It still gives me chills to think about,” Phillips said. “Before the TCU series, I was just kind of scuffling along, didn’t really have a role. And I told myself, ‘Dude, you’re not having a good year. If you don’t start turning it on, it’s going to be the last time you ever play baseball.’ From then on, something just clicked mentally.”
It showed up in the results. Before Baylor’s series with TCU in mid-May of 2018, Phillips had put together a 3-1 record with a 4.67 ERA. From that point forward, he went 4-0 with a 0.98 ERA, emerging as a steadying influence in Baylor’s “old guy” bullpen that helped the Bears win a Big 12 tournament title and make the NCAA’s Stanford Regional.
That mindset made all the difference. That idea of “just pitch like it’s your last game ever” worked so well that Phillips carried it over into his next gig.
The independent Evansville (Ill.) Otters signed Phillips in June of 2018, after Baylor’s season finished. The 6-foot-4 righthander figured this would be his baseball swan song, his closing number. So, again, he tried to approach every day like it was Game 7 of the World Series.
“I didn’t go to indy ball with the idea that I was going to get signed,” Phillips said. “I just thought that I’d finish the year out, that it would be cool to get a chance to play pro ball. It would be fun to play for two months, and then I’d call it quits in September and go work for my parents down in Austin.”
A funny thing happened on the way to the real world. The Minnesota Twins took notice of Phillips’ increasing velocity and sparkling results for the Otters – he struck out 41 batters in 22 innings while walking only three – and signed him to a minor-league contract last August.
A year later, Phillips is still living and loving his pro baseball dream, happily pitching for the Pensacola (Fla.) Blue Wahoos, the Twins’ Double-A team.
“Oh my goodness, I’ve got stories upon stories, good and bad stuff I’ve seen,” he said. “But it’s been a blast. They really give you a lot of freedom in pro ball. I’d almost compare it to junior college. As long as you’re ready when your number is called, they don’t care what you do.”
He’s been ready. Count on it. Phillips opened the 2019 season in high-A ball in Fort Myers, but pitched well enough in 20 games there that he earned a promotion to Pensacola on July 5. On the season, he owns a 4-3 record with a 2.17 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 58 innings across those two levels of pro ball.
Perpetually gregarious and chatty, Phillips had to stop and think when asked what was the most important thing he’s learned since transitioning to the minor leagues. After a few moments, he figured it out: There’s no better count than 0-and-1.
At least for the pitcher, anyway.
“It’s as simple as that. If you can get ahead, you can have a lot of success,” he said. “It’s something the Twins really focus on a lot, how many total strikes you throw, what’s your first-pitch strike percentage, are you getting ahead early to the batters. … And I’ve seen it. When you can get ahead 0-1, it puts you in the driver’s seat as a pitcher and now the hitter’s guessing.”
Phillips has also served as a part-timer closer in both Fort Myers and Pensacola. He was more of a long-relief guy for the Bears, but has converted eight of 10 save opportunities this season, enjoying every minute of it.
“You get to that ninth, and you know you can just throw 15 pitches as hard as you want,” said Phillips, whose fastball velocity has increased from the upper 80s his junior year at Baylor to 92-94 mph now. “I always told Rod (Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez) that I could close if they needed me, but we had a dog (Troy Montemayor) back there. … But it’s been a blast. If I’d have known how much fun it was, I would asked to do it a lot earlier.”
While with Fort Myers earlier this year, Phillips made the Florida State League’s All-Star Game. Getting that news caused his head to spin, as he never saw it coming.
“It was not expecting that at all,” he said. “You think of all-stars as the guys who throw hard, all the top prospects, not some undrafted indy ball dude. I’m not a guy who’s going to throw 100 miles an hour. It was pretty shocking, but it was really cool to see my name on that all-star sheet.”
Maybe it’s only the beginning. At 24, he recognizes that he’s old enough to be in the big leagues. But he’s willing to grind it out. Phillips takes solace in the journey of Randy Dobnak, a fellow 24-year-old pitcher who played his college ball at tiny Alderson-Broaddus University in Philippi, West Virginia. Dobnak started out the year as Phillips’ roommate in Fort Myers before earning promotions to Double-A and Triple-A, and then was briefly called up to the Twins earlier this month.
That could be Phillips some future tomorrow. For the time being, he’s going to make sure he pitches like there is no tomorrow.
“If I continue to have that mindset of this time could be my last time, I think it’ll keep serving me well,” he said. “I don’t take any of it for granted, because it could all be gone tomorrow. I’m just trying to be in the moment.”
Hey, bro, Breaux is back
From the M*A*S*H unit to the mashing unit – that’s where Josh Breaux has gone.
Breaux missed 12 weeks of the season with an elbow injury. But the New York Yankees’ second-round 2018 pick out of McLennan Community College finally made his return on Aug. 10, and got back to doing what he does best. That is, pound baseballs with authority.
In his first game back for the Charleston River Dogs, Breaux pounded a solo home run and a two-run double. Last Friday, he smacked another home run, his ninth of the year in 147 at-bats.
Given the 21-year-old catcher’s raw power, he seems like a good bet to be among the Yankees’ Spring Training invitees in 2020.
Muncy reaches another milestone
He’s only 28 years old, but Max Muncy knows his way to 30.
Muncy launched his 30th home run of the season on Friday night in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 8-3 win over Atlanta. It’s the second straight 30-homer season for the former Baylor slugger, who tagged 35 longballs for the Dodgers in 2018. He becomes the first Dodger to reach that plateau in consecutive seasons since Shawn Green in 2001-02.
Note: This marks the final installment of the Trib’s Pro Baseball Notebook of the 2019 season.