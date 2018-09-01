One of the heroes of Baylor baseball’s 2018 season has a new professional home.
The Minnesota Twins signed right-handed pitcher Alex Phillips to a free-agent contract this week. The 23-year-old had been pitching for the independent Evansville (Ind.) Otters of the Frontier League, but now he’ll get his shot in the minors.
The Twins assigned Phillips to the Fort Myers (Fla.) Miracle, their advanced A team in the Florida State League. And Phillips wasted no time in making an impact for his new team, as he pitched a scoreless inning last Tuesday in a 2-1 win over Bradenton, recording the win.
Phillips impressed scouts plenty in his time with Evansville. In 22 innings with the Otters, he tallied a 1.22 ERA and struck out 41 batters while walking only three.
For Baylor fans, those numbers shouldn’t be that surprising, given how Phillips closed out his 2018 season. In his final two appearances, against Oklahoma in the Big 12 tournament semifinals and Stanford in the NCAA tournament, he logged 11 scoreless innings while allowing only three hits, striking out 10 and walking one.
When Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez broached the idea of Phillips – who pitched at three different schools as a collegian and endured several injuries – pitching professionally at a press conference late in the season, the pitcher himself let out a self-deprecating laugh.
But he was always serious about that dream.
“Oh, yeah. I’d love a shot. It’s one of those things, I’ve gotten the hopes up for three, four years of my life,” Phillips said, following Baylor’s NCAA regional in Palo Alto, Calif. “I love to play, don’t get me wrong, but I have a plan in case things don’t work out. The last two games I’ve pitched, obviously, I’d like to give it a shot.”
Ex-MCC hurler lights out in latest start
He was once a playoff hero for the Cleveland Indians. If he keeps pitching like he did in his most recent start, Ryan Merritt may be one again someday.
Merritt turned in a lights-out showing for the Triple-A Columbus (Ohio) Clippers on Wednesday night. The former McLennan Community College hurler worked seven innings, allowing six hits and one run while striking out nine and walking none, as the Clippers defeated rival Louisville, 7-1.
Merritt’s nine Ks were a season best, and the seven innings matched his season high. However, the lack of free passes was nothing new. While his ERA has vacillated at times this season – it currently sits at 4.13 – his command has been spot-on all year. In 65.1 innings this season, Merritt has walked only two batters. He hasn’t allowed a free pass since Aug. 9, and none in his past four starts.
Merritt started out the year with the Indians, but he suffered a sprain of his left knee in spring training and was placed on the disabled list. In July, the Indians designated the 26-year-old left-hander for assignment with Columbus.
Merritt has shown that he can win at the big-league level before. He has a career record of 3-0 with a 1.71 ERA in 31.2 big-league innings during the regular season. But his greatest glory in the majors was reserved for the 2016 ALCS, when he tossed 4.1 shutout innings against the Toronto Blue Jays in just his second major league start.
For Muncy, it’s 28 candles, but 30 bombs
On his 28th birthday, Max Muncy also turned 30.
Thirty home runs, that is.
Muncy threw himself a raucous birthday party on Aug. 25, as the Los Angeles Dodgers utility man deposited his 30th home run of the MLB season over the fence in right-center field in a 5-4 win over the San Diego Padres.
Muncy, a former slugger for Baylor, has flashed plenty of power this year, as he’s now up to 32 homers overall, including two he hit at Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to his call-up to the Dodgers.