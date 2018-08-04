Braxton Ashcraft’s professional baseball career is officially a go.
The recent Robinson High School graduate made his pro debut last Tuesday, giving up two hits and two runs in two innings in a start for the Gulf Coast League Pirates.
Ashcraft, an 18-year-old right-hander, rocketed plenty of fastballs past batters the past few seasons for Robinson. He helped the Rockets reach two straight state tournaments and won Super Centex Player of the Year honors in each of the past two seasons. He was also named a Perfect Game All-American in 2018 as a senior, going 11-1 on the mound with a 0.90 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 70.1 innings.
A truly special athlete, Ashcraft also holds the Central Texas record for receiving touchdowns in football. He snagged 37 TD grabs his junior football season of 2016 before deciding to concentrate just on baseball his senior year.
Ashcraft signed with Baylor in November 2017, but his college future was always contingent on how high he ended up being drafted in the Major League Draft. In June, the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped up the 6-foot-5 hurler with the 51st overall pick, then signed him to a contract on June 22.
“I talked to Coach Rod (Steve Rodriguez) when I committed, and he said if you get drafted high he’d drive me to my contract,” Ashcraft told the Tribune-Herald in June. “That speaks to the Baylor coaching staff and what they want for kids.”
The Pirates assigned Ashcraft to the GCL Pirates in Bradenton, Fla., on July 7, and he’s been working out with the team in the weeks since before making his debut.
Duke’s journeyman ways find another stop
For the first six years of his big-league career, Zach Duke could settle in and get comfortable. He spent all of those years with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Since then, though, the former Midway star pitcher has become the quintessential journeyman.
Since leaving Pittsburgh following the 2010 season, Duke has pitched for seven different clubs. The latest move came this past week, as the Minnesota Twins sent the 35-year-old lefthander to the Seattle Mariners for pitcher Chase De Jong and a minor-league prospect.
In a classy display of gratitude, Duke tweeted following the trade, “Many thanks to the Twins organization and fans. My family truly enjoyed the time there. Very excited to start the next chapter with the Mariners. See y’all soon!”
The good news for Duke is that the Mariners offer a much more realistic shot at reaching the playoffs this year than the Twins, who are 10 games back of Cleveland in the AL Central. Seattle entered Sunday’s action just 6.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West and very much in the hunt for one of the league’s two wild cards spots.
Duke had carved out a nice niche as a setup man for the Twins, going 3-4 with a 3.62 ERA and 12 holds before the trade. He also hadn’t given up a home run on the season – one of just three AL pitchers to do that while pitching in at least 30 games. However, in his first game for his new team in Seattle, he finally surrendered a longball.
Former MCC outfielder percolating at plate
It’s been a rather enjoyable week for Dimas Ojeda.
Last Monday, Ojeda delivered a walk-off single in the 11th inning to lead his Clinton (Iowa) LumberKings to a 4-3 win over the Peoria (Ill.) Chiefs. He had two hits that night, part of a stretch where the 22-year-old former McLennan Community College outfielder produced multi-hit outings in three out of four games.
Ojeda went 0-for-4 Friday night against Quad Cities to halt an eight-game hitting streak. But he’s still having a career year in his third minor-league season since being drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 17th round in 2016. For the season, Ojeda sports a .293 batting average, 43 runs, six home runs, 36 RBIs and an OPS of .790.
“I was able to play a lot of games here last season and get some full-season experience under my belt,” Ojeda told the Quad-City Times in April. “I’m like a lot of guys here — I’ve learned from the experiences I’ve had, and now I’m working to build off of that.”