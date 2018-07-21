It didn’t make much of a ripple on the transaction wire, but it’s always a deeply personal decision when a ballplayer decides to call it a career.
So it went for Josh Turley when he opted to retire last month after a seven-year career in professional baseball.
The Detroit Tigers drafted the left-handed pitcher out of Baylor in the 16th round of the 2012 MLB Draft. And Turley, 27, turned in some splendid moments in the minor leagues. His best year arguably came in 2015, when he went 13-8 with a 3.29 ERA in 25 starts in Double-A Erie.
The next year Turley earned his first promotion to the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens. But he started to give up more hits over the next few seasons before eventually remaking himself last summer as a knuckleball pitcher.
This year, Turley fashioned a 6-3 record with a 5.03 ERA, 56 strikeouts and 49 walks in 68 innings divided between Toledo and Erie. On June 15, he gave up five hits and five walks in a loss to Louisville, then announced his retirement following the game.
In his seven-year pro career, Turley finished with a 54-38 record and a career ERA of 3.34.
Breaux day-to-day with hamstring injury
Josh Breaux hopes to return soon from a hamstring injury that has sidelined him in recent weeks.
Breaux, the former McLennan Community College catcher who was drafted by the New York Yankees in the second round of the June draft, is listed as “day to day” with the ailment, which has kept him out since July 11.
Breaux started out with the Gulf Coast Yankees of the Rookie League before being promoted to Class A Staten Island on July 7. Breaux’s first hit with his new club came against New York Mets ace Noah Syndergaard, who was pitching for Brooklyn on a rehab assignment.
Breaux actually grew up a Yankee fan, so his draft-day call fulfilled a lifelong dream in more ways than one.
“It was pretty incredible. I was at my house with my whole family,” Breaux told PinStripedProspects.com. “Then right before the Yankees had to make their pick, I got a call from my area scout and he said, ‘You ready to be a Yankee?’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ And that’s how it went.”
Ex-Midway hurler recalled to Triple-A
The Milwaukee Brewers sent Aaron Wilkerson back to Triple-A Colorado Springs last Sunday.
The Brewers have twice called up the former Midway pitcher within the past month to the bigs, following injuries to other members of their pitching staff. But the 29-year-old has proven to be just a stopgap option for now, and has a 10.00 ERA in three appearances for Milwaukee, including one start.
At Triple-A, the right-hander has proven much more effective. In eight starts for Colorado Springs this season, Wilkerson owns a 1.82 ERA and has struck out 7.6 batters per nine innings.
Former Highlander nabs first win
Former McLennan Community College pitcher Tyler Watson picked up his first win for his new organization this past week.
Watson, a 25-year-old left-hander, was released by the Mariners organization on May 11. But the Atlanta Braves signed him 20 days later, assigning him to Class A Rome.
Watson has pitched in eight games since, recording a 3.75 ERA for Rome, and tallied his first win of the year last Tuesday with 1.2 scoreless innings of relief against Augusta.
Roller rolling for rookie-league club
Another MCC player is starting to get on a roll, the aptly-named Chris Roller.
The 21-year-old centerfielder hammered a pair of home runs for the Ogden (Utah) Raptors on Thursday night in a 9-4 win over Missoula (Mont.). Ogden is the rookie league affiliate for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Roller has banged out two hits in three of his past four games, increasing his season batting average to .315.