You never know where life will take you. West Tunnell, for instance, probably never expected it to take him to the pitching mound.
Tunnell spent four years at Baylor, ending in 2016, mostly as a backup infielder and outfielder. In high school in his hometown of Anthem, Ariz., Tunnell played second base and shortstop.
So the fact that Tunnell has remade himself as a professional pitcher is a rather striking story.
Tunnell went undrafted out of Baylor before signing a free-agent contract with his home-state Arizona Diamondbacks organization. At the time he called it a “lifelong dream fulfilled.”
Dreams are weird, though. One minute you’re floating on a marshmallow cloud over your neighborhood, the next you’re being chased by a chainsaw-wielding armadillo. The point is, you never know where they’ll take you next.
For Tunnell, the dream dropped him on the mound, as his rookie-league club in Missoula, Mont., gave him a crack at pitching. His debut year of 2017 produced less-than-spectacular results – as he worked just 9.1 innings, giving up 10 runs.
Still, the Diamondbacks brought back Tunnell for another go-round this year, and their faith is beginning to pay off. The right-hander has spent most of the year at Class A Hillsboro (Ore.) – save for a brief callup to Double-A – and has made major strides.
In 17.2 innings out of the bullpen, Tunnell has struck out 19 batters and walked only five, while tallying a season ERA of 2.55. Opposing batters are hitting just .161 against him. In his most recent appearance Thursday night against Boise, Tunnell pitched the final 2.1 innings for his first professional save, tallying the first four outs via strikeout and allowing just one baserunner.
And, thus, the dream continues.
Ex-Panther swings through Triple-A
Former Midway pitcher Matthew Kent made his Triple-A debut on Thursday.
Kent, 25, earned a promotion to Triple-A Pawtucket in the Boston Red Sox organization after the Red Sox traded prospect Jalen Beeks to Tampa Bay. The former Midway and Texas A&M standout went 5.1 innings in a spot start against Columbus, giving up seven hits and four runs while striking out six and walking just one.
It was a brief promotion for Kent, who was sent back to the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs the next day. But he has pitched well this season, and earlier in the month was chosen to play in the Eastern League All-Star Game.
Verrett finding groove in Korea
Logan Verrett’s first year pitching in the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) probably hasn’t been everything he had hoped. But the former Baylor pitcher seems to be settling into a groove.
In his last few outings for the NC Dinos, Verrett has flashed some of the sparkling stuff that helped the former Baylor pitcher reach the big leagues with the likes of the Mets, Rangers and Orioles.
In a start against the Nexen Heroes on July 8, Verrett recorded a season-high 10 strikeouts and allowed only one run over six innings of work. Against that same team on July 22, he fanned nine batters and surrendered two runs, again in six frames.
Verrett signed with the Dinos last November, to a one-year deal worth $800,000 U.S. dollars.
Snickers satisfies for Orf
When Nate Orf signed a pro contract with the Milwaukee Brewers as an undrafted free agent in 2012, he was offered $1,000. “Heck, I’ll sign for a Snickers,” Orf said at the time.
Funny how a comment like that can stick with you.
On Friday, Orf – who made his major-league debut for the Brewers on July 2 but was sent back to Triple-A Colorado Springs this past week – filmed a video poking fun at that idea, courtesy of Snickers. The 45-second spot shows Orf in the dugout excitedly opening a cooler emblazoned with the Snickers logo, then goofily gesturing and drenching himself in the candy bars .
“When I said I’d sign for a Snickers bar I never knew that @Snickers would make it happen,” Orf tweeted. “Try my new favorite flavor salty and sweet coming to a store near you.”
Pretty sweet.