Los Angeles Dodgers fans have fallen head over heels in love with Max Muncy this year.
And this past week, Muncy showed his love for them – and his hustle – by hopping right into their laps.
In a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, Muncy was playing first base when a pop-up floated over to the first-base side. Muncy began a quick pursuit, but the ball landed several rows deep in the stands. However, Muncy couldn’t stop his momentum, and he tumbled over the barrier and ended up in the first row.
One of the fans, along with a security guard and an umpire, helped Muncy to his feet, and fortunately the former Baylor star wasn’t hurt. In fact, he had a laugh about the play as he returned to his position.
Good thing, too, with the way Muncy has played for the Dodgers this season. He pounded his 29th home run for L.A. on Friday night against San Diego. Including his nine-game stint with the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers early in the season, Muncy has ripped 31 home runs and driven in 62 runs in 114 games.
His 29 major-league bombs are the most ever by a Baylor player in a single season – by far. The old record before this season belonged to Kelly Shoppach, who had 21 home runs in 2008.
Baylor fans who live in Texas will get a chance to see Muncy play in person this week when the Dodgers travel to Arlington for a two-game series against the Rangers on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Kent extends winning streak for Sea Dogs
Is it time for another promotion for Matthew Kent?
If someone in the front office were conducting a performance review on Kent, he’d certainly be worthy. The former Midway High School standout has picked up wins in each of his last three starts for the Portland (Maine) Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.
Kent, a 25-year-old left-handed pitcher, has compiled a 10-8 record on the season in 26 games, including 22 starts. He owns a 3.29 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 136.2 innings. In his last outing on Thursday night, Kent matched a season high with eight strikeouts in a 6-0 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. He scattered seven hits over seven innings and didn’t walk a batter.
A 13th-round pick out of Texas A&M in 2015, Kent briefly nailed down a promotion to Triple-A Pawtucket in July, making one start. But given the way he’s pitched in recent games, it may be time for another shot.
Ex-Midway star Jarmon earns second promotion
Catch him if you can -- Hunter Jarmon is on the move again.
Jarmon, in his second year of pro ball, earned his second promotion of the summer on Wednesday when he was called up to the Lake Elsinore (Calif.) Storm, an advanced A team for the San Diego Padres. Jarmon had been playing for Class A Fort Wayne after starting out the season with the Padres’ rookie-league affiliate.
Jarmon starred in both football and baseball at Midway, and later played both sports at Oregon State before opting to try pro baseball in 2017.
Cardinals' Robertson raking of late
Jarmon’s old Midway teammate Kramer Robertson has a batting average trending in the right direction.
Robertson is 13-for-42 (.310) in his last 10 games, scoring nine runs with one home run, five RBIs and three stolen bases in that span. On the year, Robertson is hitting .254 with 15 steals for the Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinals, the advanced-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Robertson is in his second year with the Cards following a successful college career at LSU.
Castano ascending in Marlins organization
Would you rather be a Grasshopper or a Hammerhead?
If you’re Daniel Castano, the latter sounds just fine. The former Baylor pitcher was called up from the Greensboro (N.C.) Grasshoppers to the Jupiter (Fla.) Hammerheads last Sunday. Jupiter is the Miami Marlins’ advanced-A affiliate.
Castano owns a 9-11 record with a 4.07 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 128.1 innings across three levels of pro ball this season. The St. Louis Cardinals drafted the left-hander in the 19th round of the 2016 draft, but traded him to the Marlins in December 2017 as part of a prospect group that helped bring star outfielder Marcell Ozuna to the Cards.