Through Saturday, he had played just five games in the majors, and yet Nate Orf may already be the most popular player on the Milwaukee Brewers.
Everyone loves the underdog.
But that concept doesn’t sum up the entirety of Orf’s surging approval ratings in America’s Dairyland. No, the tide had been building for some time, as #FreeNateOrf had become a common social media hashtag among Brewers fans and bloggers in recent months.
Orf, who signed with Milwaukee as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor in 2012, had almost reached his professional expiration date. He is 28 years old, that advancing age when numerous professional ballplayers hang up their spikes if they have not yet reached “the Show.” In truth, many give up the dream long before that.
Orf stuck it out. And last Monday, his perseverance was rewarded when the Brewers called him up to the big-league club after a strong opening to the season at Triple A Colorado Springs.
But Orf’s exciting week was just getting started. On Wednesday, playing in his third major league game against Minnesota, the 5-foot-9 second baseman connected for his first big-league hit – a solo home run down the left-field line.
The crowd at Milwaukee’s Miller Park shrieked in delight. In the Brewers’ bullpen, the relievers rose to their feet and applauded. Orf’s new teammates Manny Pina and Jesus Aguilar lifted Orf onto their shoulders and carried him out of the dugout for a curtain call.
The rookie appreciates how the Brewers have rolled out the welcome mat.
“It shows what kind of guys we have out here,” Orf told reporters after the game. “Everyone is rooting for each other. Some of these guys I’ve known for a little while now, and … when they threw me on their shoulders, that’s one of those moments, I just wanted to embrace it.”
It remains to be seen what kind of long-term role Orf can carve out with Milwaukee. If he is able to replicate any semblance of his Triple-A production, he could find a home. Last year, Orf hit .320 for Colorado Springs with 103 runs scored and an OPS of .904 in 125 games. In 74 games this season prior to his call-up, he had produced a .307 batting average, 51 runs, 18 doubles, 20 stolen bases and an .875 OPS.
Such gritty production gave him a shot. Now Orf is a “free” man, and life is pretty great.
“It’s better than I ever imagined,” Orf said in an on-field interview on Wednesday. “The crowd is incredible, the city is awesome, appreciate all the support.”
Breaux makes pro debut
Former McLennan Community College catcher Josh Breaux made his professional debut last Monday, playing for the Gulf Coast League Yankees against the GCL Phillies.
Three days later, Breaux picked up his first hit in a game against the GCL Blue Jays.
Breaux was a second-round pick by the Yankees in June after a sensational sophomore season at MCC. He won juco All-America recognition after hitting .404 with 18 home runs and 69 RBIs.
Breaux agreed to terms with the Yankees on June 12, getting a $1.5 million signing bonus.
Former Midway hurler gets another call-up
Aaron Wilkerson is fast becoming the Milwaukee Brewers’ Band-Aid.
Wilkerson earned a call-up from Triple-A Colorado Springs last weekend, when the Brewers needed help in the bullpen, before being sent back down to the SkySox. But on Friday, Wilkerson gained his second promotion in a week’s time when the Brewers recalled him to the big-league club, after placing Brent Suter on the 10-day disabled list.
Wilkerson, a former Midway standout, was scheduled to start Saturday’s game against Atlanta. At Colorado Springs this year, he was 2-2 with a 2.08 ERA.
Dodgers' Muncy crushing longballs
Do the Max, do the monster Max.
Max Muncy is having a monster breakout season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, as the 27-year-old seems to have finally found a big-league home. Entering Saturday’s action, the former all-conference first baseman for Baylor was hitting .275 with 20 home runs, 38 RBIs and a .627 slugging percentage. That’s in just 65 games since his call-up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on April 17.
Not bad for anyone, but especially not bad for a guy who the Oakland A’s released just 15 months ago. Last week, ESPN ran a graphic that noted that Muncy had connected for a home run once per 9.2 at-bats this year, better than the career rates of Hank Aaron, Barry Bonds and Babe Ruth.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts contends that Muncy should be an all-star.
“It’s not a surprise anymore,” Roberts told the Los Angeles Times. “He understands his swing. He’s a baseball player. He’s putting up all-star numbers. That’s just the way it is.”
For a deeper profile of Muncy, make plans to grab next Sunday’s Tribune-Herald.