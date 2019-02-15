Baylor didn’t have to bash its way to the pay station. At times, the Bears simply walked there.
Baseball is sometimes about taking what the game gives you, and for the 16th-ranked Bears, the game — and the opponent — gave them ample opportunities to score runs without even taking the bat off the shoulder. Baylor cashed in on 10 walks and five hit batsmen to blank Holy Cross, 12-0, in the season opener on Friday night at Baylor Ballpark.
The Bears (1-0) also scored runs via the sacrifice fly, error, wild pitch, balk and passed ball. The romp marked Baylor’s biggest margin of victory in an opening-day win since 1997, when the Bears swatted Centenary, 15-1.
Hayden Kettler gave the Bears everything they needed on the mound. Earning the season-opening, Friday-night start, Kettler delivered a career-high eight strikeouts in seven shutout innings. He needed just 87 pitches to get through that stretch.
“I sure was (excited),” Kettler said. “That’s everybody’s dream to go out there and pitch on Opening Day. You never know if you’ll get to do it again. I didn’t want to take it for granted, just wanted to go out there and have fun and let everybody work. That’s exactly what we did, and it worked out just fine.”
Though the Bears tagged nine hits on the night, they picked up nearly half of those knocks in their final two innings at bat, at which point they already had built a commanding 12-0 lead. The Holy Cross hurlers struggled with their command, walking or hitting a BU batter (and sometimes both) in each of the first four innings. As such, Holy Cross coach Greg DiCenzo took the “Johnny Allstaff” approach, rolling nine different pitchers out there.
None of those pitchers worked more than two innings, and only one – middle reliever Luke Dawson – made it through an inning without giving up a hit, a run or a walk.
Richard Cunningham got the season started off right at the plate for Baylor. The senior centerfielder sliced a liner to right field, and the Crusaders’ Jared Enders failed to come up with a lunging catch, as Cunningham hustled to second with a double. Two batters later, Davis Wendzel shredded a single to left, and the Bears were quickly up, 1-0.
They added a second run in the inning on a fielder’s-choice grounder off the bat of Cole Haring.
“Opening Day is all about settling in,” said Wendzel, who went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored. “Hayden started us off with a great first inning, and then Richard, being a vet, started us off right with a hit right off the bat. We just rolled from there. It was awesome.”
In the third inning, Baylor shot the gap out to 5-0 by capitalizing on some Crusader blunders in the field. A throwing error by Holy Cross third baseman Peter Dudunakis scored Wendzel from second base. Davion Downey promptly scored thereafter on a passed ball, and BU’s fifth run came plateward on a misplay by second baseman Alex Gionis of a Josh Bissonette grounder.
Baylor put up another three-spot in the fourth to really run away and hide. Wendzel, who looked locked in from the jump, belted an RBI double to score Nick Loftin, and the Bears also scored on a wild pitch and a balk in the inning.
The Crusaders (0-1) saw their best chance to score evaporate thanks to some well-placed Kettler fastballs in the fourth. The BU junior right-hander gave up a couple of hits and a walk to load the bases in the top of the fourth, but battled back to escape the inning without any damage. He closed it off with a big-time punchout of Dudunakis.
“I told our guys I’m really happy,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “The first game is always nerve-wracking, simply because they haven’t seen a lot of other pitchers other than our own. They have to make adjustments faster, and they threw nine pitchers at us. So being able to make adjustments on the fly, see the pitches and make good swings on them, it’s really tough to do the first game. So our guys did a great job.”
Cunningham joined Wendzel with a three-hit day, scoring two runs from his leadoff spot.
The series will continue with a doubleheader on Saturday, starting at 1:05 p.m for the first game and approximately 4:05 for the second.