OKLAHOMA CITY – Dogpiles don’t last forever, even if the memories of them do.
Baylor will not replicate its Bricktown celebration from a year ago, as fifth-seeded TCU dismissed the second-seeded Bears from the Big 12 tournament behind a gritty pitching effort from Brandon Williamson, 5-2, in a game that started Friday night and finished Saturday morning due to nasty thunderstorms in the OKC area.
The Bears (35-16) were eliminated with the loss, their second straight after winning their opener over Oklahoma on Wednesday. The Horned Frogs (31-25) kept their Big 12 tournament run going, but needed two more wins over Oklahoma State on Saturday to advance to Sunday’s title game.
“I’m proud of our guys,” said Baylor pitching coach Jon Strauss, who pinch hit for Steve Rodriguez at Saturday’s press conference, as Rodriguez had returned to Waco for his son Nolan’s graduation from Midway High School. “They came out with a lot of energy. We’re prepared for this – we played at 9 a.m. every game last year. So we were real excited about this, because we’ve done it. It just didn’t go our way. Hat’s off to them, Williamson was great. They executed, we didn’t. Bottom line. But we’re also excited to go home, and look forward to the next chapter.”
Indeed, the next chapter. That will be written when Baylor learns its NCAA tournament fate when the field is announced at 11 a.m. Monday on ESPNU. The 16 host sites will be revealed at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, and the Bears are unlikely to be among that group, but they should pick up an at-large berth as a strong No. 2 seed.
The story of this one wasn’t that Baylor couldn’t hit against Williamson and the Frogs. In fact, the Bears actually matched TCU in hits, as both teams finished with nine. But the Bears couldn’t stack their hits together – as they went 0-for-6 (.000) with runners in scoring position and 1-for-13 (.077) with runners on base, compared to 3-for-9 (.333) and 4-for-12 (.333) for TCU, respectively.
“I thought we put some good swings on the ball, but baseball is crazy sometimes, it just doesn’t work out,” said Josh Bissonette, who went 2-for-3 with a home run for the Bears. “Like Davis (Wendzel) said, you’ve got to put it behind you and just keep moving forward. We’re looking forward to next week.”
In a tournament situation, especially when you’ve already lost a game, the pitching staff tends to get spread a little thin. But TCU’s Williamson put forth a spot-on impersonation of an ace much of the night on Friday.
The junior left-hander logged all seven innings on the mound for the Frogs, who needed to stack as many wins as possible to aid their shaky NCAA tournament chances. Baylor tagged him for seven hits, but he buckled down any time runners reached base.
Three different times, Williamson struck out a Baylor batter for the third out of an inning, while runners were on base. He finished with nine strikeouts, his second-highest total of the season, and only one walk.
“If you remember, we beat him up pretty good at TCU,” Strauss said. “But, they were going to end up having the advantage, because as an offense you don’t make any changes because what you did was right. Defensively, as a pitcher, you’ve got to make changes. So, they actually have the advantage. He spotted his fastball, changed speeds, a great outing. He’s good. You’re going to see him go in the first day of the draft.”
TCU struck first on the scoreboard with a three-run third inning. Hunter Wolfe whacked a curling fly to right field, and Cole Haring – who normally plays left but was playing right with Davion Downey taking the night off – made a late dive to try to catch the ball instead of potentially letting it drop and playing it off the bounce. The ball skipped all the way to the corner, and Wolfe raced around with an RBI triple.
The Frogs tagged four hits in all off BU starter Jacob Ashkinos in the inning. After Wolfe’s three-bagger, Josh Watson and Austin Henry poked RBI singles to push the Frogs to a 3-0 lead.
Haring did deliver a defensive gem to end the inning, as he caught a liner from Conner Shepherd, then gunned a throw to Chase Wehsener at first to double off Henry. You know, just your garden-variety 9-3 double play.
Baylor got a run back in the bottom of the third. Nick Loftin shot one to the gap in left-center, and the ball rolled to the asymmetrical wall as the BU sophomore motored around the bases for a leadoff triple. Two batters later, Loftin scored on Shea Langeliers’ fly ball to center, cutting the TCU lead to 3-1.
However, the Frogs again benefited from a triple in the general direction of Haring in the fourth. Andrew Keefer slapped one to the gap off Logan Freeman that Haring couldn’t cut off, giving Keefer time to leg it out to third. He scored on a Freeman wild pitch shortly thereafter.
Baylor’s Rodriguez used an all-hands-on-deck approach to his pitching, as four different Bears saw the hill in the first seven innings. In the seventh, Luke Boyd opened brilliantly, striking out the first TCU hitters he faced. Then he gave up a two-out walk, and that proved costly when Josh Watson punched an RBI single to right, making the score 5-1.
Bissonette gave the Bears a spark in the bottom of the inning, crushing a leadoff home run to left. His third bomb of the year brought the score to 5-2, but Williamson rebounded to retire the next three BU batters, two via the strikeout.
“Last night I had an opportunity against Williamson, popped out to right on a 1-0 or an 0-1 fastball,” said Bissonette in Saturday’s post-game press conference. “I kind of knew the next at-bat he was going to come back with a fastball in, so I was kind of cheating to it, and lucky enough, I got the barrel to it.”
Then the bad weather blew in, and the teams and fans headed for dry ground. Eventually, the teams changed uniforms and resumed play at 9 a.m. Saturday under sunny skies and much drier conditions.
However, Baylor couldn’t alter the course of the game, even with Williamson no longer on the mound. The Bears got a two-out single from Wendzel and a one-out single from Bissonette in the ninth, but continuing the trend of the game, their buddies couldn’t bring them around. Baylor stranded seven runners in all, compared to only three for the Frogs.
Williamson (4-5) took the win for TCU, and Ashkinos (2-4) was tagged with the defeat for Baylor. Wendzel, Bissonette and Richard Cunningham all tagged two hits apiece to top Baylor at the dish.
Wendzel returned for the Big 12 tournament after an eight-game layoff due to an oblique injury, and ended up going 3-for-11 (.273) in Baylor’s three games.
“It definitely felt good to get some live at-bats,” Wendzel said. “It felt good to be back with the team, I was getting sick of just sitting over there on the sideline. Love being out there and fighting with my teammates.”
He’ll get a chance to extend his Baylor time at least a couple more games next weekend when the NCAA tournament gets cranking. Though the Bears will enter that event with four losses in their last five games, Wendzel declared the team “one hundred percent confident” that they could get back on the winning track.
“It’s baseball. You fail a lot, so we’re used to it,” he said. “You’ve got to put it behind you and we’re going to come out next week, and we’ve got to win that.”