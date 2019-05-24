OKLAHOMA CITY – A new show debuted on Thursday night entitled “Late Night With Jensen Elliott,” and it seemed to be a hit with the locals.
Oklahoma State’s junior ace extended his mastery over Baylor, stringing together six shutout innings as the third-seeded Cowboys subdued the second-seeded Bears, 5-0, at the Big 12 tournament at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The loss, Baylor’s first at the tournament since 2017, pushes the Bears (34-16) into an elimination game against sixth-seeded TCU at 7 p.m. Friday.
The game was scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start, but ultimately didn’t begin until 9:45 after the rest of the day’s schedule ran long. But OSU’s Elliott proved that he was one college student capable of an all-nighter.
Not that it was anything new. In last week’s series against BU in Stillwater, the lanky, 6-foot-6 junior right-hander turned in a workmanlike complete-game effort in a 5-4 Cowboy win. He closed that game with six straight scoreless innings, and now has strung up 12 zeroes in a row against the Bears after Thursday’s game.
“He’s a veteran pitcher,” Baylor’s Richard Cunningham said. “He did a really good job of mixing his stuff and he had command of all his pitches tonight. And when you’re attack the bottom of the zone with an arsenal of pitches, it’s really hard to do stuff against it. You’ve got to tip your hat to what he did, but also at the same time there’s a lot of miscues on our end offensively that could have resulted in more.”
Ultimately, Baylor mustered only three hits against Elliott (9-3) and OSU’s equally stingy reliever Peyton Battenfield, who closed things out with three scoreless frames for his second save of the year.
For the first three innings, the two starting pitchers – Elliott for the Cowboys and Jimmy Winston for Baylor -- traded bullets in what seemed to be setting up as an Old West gunfight. Both clicked along with 1-2-3 innings in the first and third, and both managed to shake free with runners on base in the second.
In a lot of ways, Oklahoma State is the beer league softball team of Division I baseball. The Cowboys take a swing-from-their-heels approach at the plate, and it produces an all-or-nothing set of results.
“Well, they swing hard,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “They swing absolutely hard. What did they have – 15 strikeouts, so they’re going to swing, and they’re going to swing hard. If they miss, they don’t really care. That’s understood. I completely get it.
“They might strike out 20 times, but they might hit eight home runs while they’re doing it. That’s the thing, and that’s what you have to understand. You have to make really good pitches in any count. They’re not going to try to just barely put the ball in play, they’re going to swing with intent.”
Through the first three innings – nothing, as Winston capitalized on his way to career-high seven strikeouts. In the fourth, though, his command wavered, and OSU took advantage.
Colin Simpson opened by drawing a four-pitch walk. Then Winston allowed consecutive singles, the second of which by Trevor Boone skated into the gap in left-center and plated both baserunners, giving the Cowboys a 2-0 edge.
The way Elliott was going, that felt like more than enough. He’s been lights-out the last two months of the season for the Cowboys, crediting a change in his arm slot and an increased reliance on his sinker as the secret to his success. Whatever the reason, Baylor struggled to get its timing down against Elliott, and couldn’t squeak out so much as a hit through the first four innings.
“He really doesn’t give you a chance to breathe,” Rodriguez said of Elliott. “You notice he doesn’t strike a ton of guys out, but at the same time he doesn’t really put anything down the middle of the plate that gives you an opportunity to hit anything hard. … It seems like everything is moving. And for a hitter, that’s the thing. It’s not the velocity, it’s just the amount of movement on the ball allows just miscues off the bat.”
In the fifth, Davis Wendzel finally broke up the no-hit bid with a well-struck single to left. After the hit, OSU leftfielder Carson McCusker unleashed a wild throw to the infield, and Wendzel was able to take second base as well.
But then OSU took a chance that paid off enormously. Cole Haring laid down a bunt, and Elliott was ready. The big pitcher pounced, pivoted and fired to third, cutting down the sliding Wendzel on a bang-bang play.
Instead of first and third and no outs, the Bears lost the lead runner, and the threat fizzled out later when Josh Bissonette hit into a double play.
In the sixth inning, Winston (5-2) again issued a four-pitch leadoff walk that ended up biting him in the rear end. Right after that, OSU’s Colin Simpson smoked one to the grassy berm past the center-field wall for a two-run homer. It was Simpson's 14th bomb of the year.
The inning derailed from there for the Bears, as a rare Wendzel error and a walk kept the parade of OSU’s baserunners going. McCusker capitalized with a single up the middle to extend the lead to 5-0.
Even when the Bears seemed to get solid contact, their balls often ended up dying in an outfielder’s glove. In the sixth, Cunningham delivered a two-out single for Baylor’s second hit of the night. Then Shea Langeliers laced a sharp fly to left, but OSU’s McCusker hauled the ball in on the warning track, a step or two away from the wall.
“I thought he got jammed,” Rodriguez said. “Trust me, when he hits it, you’ll know. I just thought he got jammed. Same thing with Richie’s, I thought he hit it well, but there was something odd about the sound. It just didn’t sound right. Even he said, ‘It sounded weird.’ I said, ‘Yeah, you’re right.’”
Battenfield may have been even more dominant than Elliott to close things out. He struck out six of the 10 batters he faced, and didn't walk anyone.
The game finally ended at 12:27 a.m., meaning the Bears would have to turn around and start a game on the same day this one ended. Rodriguez said that he planned to use right-hander Jacob Ashkinos (2-3, 4.62) as the team’s starter against TCU, and he expected that the Frogs would counter with junior left-hander Brandon Williamson (3-5, 4.48).
The Bears will have to win to extend their tournament run until Saturday. Rodriguez's team has shown resiliency all season, and the coach said he expects more of the same against TCU.
“Hope so. They’re going to go to sleep, they’re going to wake up, eat breakfast, we’re going to start the day over again,” the coach said. “That’s what is great about baseball. It really is.”