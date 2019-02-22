Baylor looked like a team from the future, a week (and some light-years) ahead of Cornell. And in a very real sense, that’s exactly what both teams were.
Making its season debut, Cornell wasn’t quite up to speed enough to keep pace with Baylor, which already had a week under its belt. The 16th-ranked Bears bashed hits up and down their lineup while Hayden Kettler kept the Big Red swinging and missing in a 17-0 series-opening win on another chilly Friday night at Baylor Ballpark.
Kettler set a new career high in strikeouts for the second straight start, whiffing nine Big Red batters in a six-inning stint. The junior right-hander from Coppell improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 0.00 ERA, 17 strikeouts and only two walks in 13 innings.
So what’s working for Kettler?
“Everything,” the pitcher said, chuckling. “It starts with the fastball command. Obviously being able to get ahead is very crucial. Tonight the changeup was my best pitch, it was go-to all night, to righties and lefties. I was able to keep them off-balance
“ But everything that I’ve been working on this offseason is just being able to throw all four of my pitches for strikes – fastball, changeup, curveball and slider. Being able to have all four of those as a weapon – I think I got a strikeout on every pitch tonight, so that’s a big thing for me. … Being able to throw them all together kind of completes the package.”
Even if Kettler hadn’t been locked in like he was having a staredown contest with his catcher, the Bears (5-0) would have provided him with more than enough support. The Bears didn’t pick up a hit until the third inning off Cornell starter Seth Urbon, but once they popped the top, they didn’t stop. Baylor cracked open a six-pack of runs in the third inning, behind seven hits, including several that the Cornell fielders turned into an adventure.
Josh Bissonette got the scoring started by getting around in a hurry on an Urbon offering, roping it deep and high over the left-field wall for a solo home run, his first of the season. Later, with the bases loaded, Davion Downey lofted a high pop-up to left field that Cornell’s Jason Apostle overran, and the ball dropped in for an unexpected two-run double. The Bears added another big hit in the inning on a Ryan Bertelsman bad-hop double.
And Baylor was just getting started. Baylor walloped 18 hits in the win, including three home runs on a cold day when you might not expect the ball to carry like a rocket. Cole Haring joined the home run parade in the fourth when he put a charge into one, sending it screaming over the left-field wall for a two-run shot. Then, late in the game, juco transfer Mack Mueller added an opposite-field, pinch-hit blast to right-center.
“We’re a strong team,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “I would prefer doubles in the gap mostly, but when we can get a home run like from Bissonette, and then the one Cole Haring hit was just smashed, and then to be able to go opposite field like big Mack Mueller does is really impressive.
“The biggest thing is getting a good pitch, laying a good swing on it, and then after that you don’t have a whole lot of control over it. I don’t want our guys swinging for home runs, I would prefer doubles in the gap, but if they get a little under it and it goes out, I will take every single one of them.”
He didn’t have some of the preseason All-America accolades as some of his teammates, but Bissonette may be playing as well as any Bear right now. He’s been razor-sharp in the field at second base, making the running chasedown play in the hole look almost routine. And he had a monster day at the plate against Cornell (0-1), going 2-for-4 with a homer, a triple and two RBIs.
Bissonette said he’s been watching a lot of video clips of big leaguers like Manny Machado, Javier Baez and Francisco Lindor, and has taken little nuggets from each of them.
“I’ve been feeling pretty good,” Bissonette said. “Just been working on some stuff on my own. All fall been working with the coaches, and they can tell me whatever they want, but if I can’t feel it myself, there’s no point in me trying to figure out what works for me. I was lucky enough to do pretty well today at the plate, but most importantly help our team win.”
What Rodriguez sees is a senior who has embraced his place as a team leader.
“He’s a senior, you know what I mean? That’s one of the greats,” Rodriguez said. “He’s like Matt Menard was for us, Aaron Dodson was the same thing. When you’re a senior you play free. You realize that this might be your last year of baseball, and there’s a lot of fun. They’re enjoying it, he keeps everybody loose. You don’t realize it until you’re actually in it, that this could be it. He’s enjoying every moment of it, and these guys had a really good mentor in Matt Menard when he came back for his last year. The sheer joy of him being out here every day was just fun to be around. … That’s what Josh Bissonette is doing for us.”
The series will continue with a 3:05 p.m. game Saturday. Left-hander Tyler Thomas takes the bump for BU opposite Cornell right-hander John Natoli.