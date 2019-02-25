The No. 16 Baylor baseball team will play its first midweek game of the season when it hosts Dallas Baptist on Tuesday.
The Bears (7-0) are coming off their second straight weekend sweep, this time of Cornell. They outscored the overmatched Big Red, 39-7, in the three games.
The Patriots (5-2) swept their opening series over Kent State and took two of three last weekend from Minnesota. They also lost a midweek game to Oklahoma, 4-2.
Baylor’s scheduled mid-week game against Texas State last week was canceled due to rain. The Bears defeated DBU, 5-2, in the teams' only meeting last year.
First pitch for Tuesday’s game will be 6:35 p.m. at Baylor Ballpark.