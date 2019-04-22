Coming off a series loss to Texas Tech, the 24th-ranked Baylor baseball squad will be back on the diamond at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at home against UT-Arlington.
The Bears (26-12) won the series opener at Tech, 11-10, in 11 innings. But Baylor couldn’t carry that momentum over to the rest of the weekend, dropping the next two games by scores of 3-2 and 13-3. They dropped from No. 19 to No. 24 in the Baseball America Top 25 this week.
The Lumberjacks (18-22) had more success on the road last weekend, taking two of three in Corpus Christi from Southland Conference foe Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
After the SFA game, Baylor will return to Big 12 play next weekend at TCU.